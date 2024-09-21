Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell says results and supporters buy-in go hand and hand after a special night in the Premier Sports Cup - as his Blackburn Rovers loanee is left injured for the long haul. Goals from Zach Robinson and Lennon Miller in first and second half stoppage time sealed a memorable 2-1 win for the Steelmen against Dundee United on quarter-final business. It sends them back to Hampden for a cup game for the first time since the 2017/18 season and makes it four wins out of the last five in all competitions for Kettlewell’s men. Majority shareholder, the Well Society, had board members and volunteers embarked on a leaflet drive to drum up interest in the game and there was an increased home attendance in place for the match. Kettlewell says buy-in comes with results as he savoured the big win. He said: "I hope it's something that we can build on, but I also think the two of them are linked - we need to perform, to get results, and we'll get the backing from the supporters. It created a special night for us as a club, but from the first minute if we don't show the right application and appetite for the game then you'll lose the crowd. "I always talk about that energy and desire, if you bring that, the crowd here will always appreciated you. They'll forgive a lack of quality and a bad decision at times, but as long as you put your body on the line, they'll come with you. “We’ve not won any silverware, but what it is is another step in the right direction. It pleases me that it was with the special atmosphere that was created here tonight – that can be a powerful thing for us moving forward. It’s pure appreciation from my side for the fans to get out on a Friday night and support the team in the way they did.” Teenager Miller’s goal came from the penalty spot in second half stoppage time. He was a standout again for Motherwell in midfield and it left his gaffer marvelling over his ability again. He said: “I think I had more beads of sweat on my brow than he had. “Nothing really surprises me with him, I’ve got so much trust that he picks the ball up, spots it and puts it in the back of the net.” On the injury front, Blackburn Rovers loanee Jack Vale missed the game through injury, and Stephen O’Donnell came off with a shoulder problem. The latter is to be scanned but their summer arrival from Blackburn has picked up a lengthy calf problem. Kettlewell added: “There’s a bit of bad news on Jack, he’s sustained a calf injury two days ago, we got the scan results on that earlier today, and it looks as if he’s going to be out for a long period of time. “Stephen O’Donnell we don’t know. He’s sustained an injury to his shoulder, so we’ll just need to get him scanned and see what’s going on there. It’s a bit of a blow with the two of them, to be honest, but we’ll try not to dampen the spirits too much.”