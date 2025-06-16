Motherwell have revealed some players are moving into free agency.

Motherwell have confirmed the exit of four players as preparations continue for the new season.

The club had confirmed in their retained list statement that a number of players were in dialogue with a number of players amid managerial uncertainty after Michael Wimmer’s shock exit. Now Jens Berthel Askou has been appointed as manager, the club have announced Steve Seddon, Harry Paton, Moses Ebiye and Davor Zdarakovski are all moving on with their deals at an end.

Left-back Dominic Thompson and goalkeeper Matty Connelly are two players the club remain in talks with over their futures. Seddon started his career at Birmingham City and got a run in the team during the pandemic, moving on loan to Portsmouth then AFC Wimbledon before a permanent switch to Oxford United. The former Birmingham City man has since been at Burton Albion permanently and joined Motherwell last summer. Harry Paton joined after time at Ross County, Moses Ebiye came in from Norway and Davor arrived after time in Cyprus.

Motherwell announce four exits

“Steve Seddon arrived in the summer of 2024, and despite picking up a couple of injuries, played 17 times across the season. We are grateful for Steve’s hard work in his 12 months at Motherwell and wish him the very best going forward. Moses Ebiye will also be moving on this summer. The Nigerian forward arrived in March 2024 and quickly established himself as a fan favourite for his last-minute winner against Dundee on his debut. That was one of seven goals that Ebiye scored across his 39 appearances, including a goal in his final appearance against Ross County. The club thanks Moses for his efforts and wishes him well for the future.”

Defender signs for Wycombe after Motherwell exit

“Finally, Davor Zdravkovski will also be leaving the club this summer. Across two seasons, the North Macedonian played 62 times for Motherwell, scoring a solitary goal against Ross County in May 2024. His work ethic has been unquestionable and we wish Davor well for the future.”

Meanwhile, Dan Casey has signed for Wycombe Wanderers after the end of his Motherwell deal. Director of Football Strategy Tom Stockwell added: “It's fantastic to welcome Dan to the club. Having gained experiences in Scotland, USA and Ireland, Dan has shown how he can adapt and excel in new environments. He’s performed to a high level in the Scottish Premiership over the last two seasons and we are very confident Dan is ready for the challenge of League One football.

“We think Dan will quickly win the affections of the Wycombe fans with his high energy approach. He plays with his heart on his sleeve with total commitment and fans will be able to feel his huge positive energy from the stands. There was competition for Dan's signature, but we are glad that he believes in the vision and future of this club and sees it as the best place to play his football for the coming years.”