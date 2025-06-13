A Crystal Palace talent is believed to be one of the possible transfer options for Motherwell this summer.

A Crystal Palace forward has appeared on the Motherwell transfer radar, the Motherwell Times understands.

Ademola Ola-Adebomi is being allowed to leave Selhurst Park this summer after spells out on loan at Burton Albion and with Beveren in Belgium. It’s understood his name has been discussed at Fir Park and is one player they are considering to strengthen their attacking options under new manager Jens Berthel Askou, who has been appointed the permanent successor to Michael Wimmer at Fir Park. The forward is in the last year of his contract and also has options in England, Serbia plus Portugal. Motherwell signed defender Kofi Balmer from Crystal Palace last summer.

Despite the managerial uncertainty that’s surrounded Motherwell, Lukas Fadinger and Jordan McGhee have still been signed with players due to return to pre-season next week. The club expect a work permit to come through in time for Askou to take day one of pre-season training.

Who is Motherwell transfer target Ademola Ola-Adebomi?

Ola-Adebomi came through the ranks at Crystal Palace and alongside David Ozoh plus Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, was involved in a matchday squad against Manchester United as he made his way up. He made his professional debut in January 2024 as Burton Albion faced off against Cambridge United and he made his first league start against Lincoln City soon after, joining Belgian club Beveren on loan until the end of the 2024–25 season last summer.

Upon returning from Belgium earlier this year, Ola-Adebomi then scored nine goals in 10 games at Premier League 2 level, with three in as many games at the play-offs stage. Now 21, he was nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award in February after netting five times in three wins.

After scoring 12 goals in 21 games for the U21s in the 23/24 campaign, Burton boss Martin Paterson said: "We're really happy that we've managed to fight off competition to get this signing over the line. He's a talented boy and we think he can really add extra quality to our attacking area of the pitch."

What will be Jens Berthel Askou look to do at Motherwell

In the club’s announcement of Askou, chairman Kyrk MacMillan says the development of young players is something that the former Copenhagen assistant has in his favour. He said: “This has been a more rigorous process to recruit our new manager due to the incredible number of applications for the role. We had a high number of impressive applicants, but we were really drawn to Jens.

“His track record of working with big clubs, delivering success and developing young players matches up with all our philosophies here at Motherwell Football Club. He has handed 26 teenagers debuts in five-and-a-half seasons, which I think is evidence of Jens implementing his ideas and morals. The data and numbers impressed us, but more importantly, after speaking with Jens a number of times, he is a really ambitious character and a leader who was extremely keen to get the role here at our club.

“We expect the UK work permit to be received in the coming days, and then he can commence his work on Day 1 of pre-season.”