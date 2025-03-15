Motherwell manager Michael Wimmer felt his side’s 2-2 Scottish Premiership draw vs St Mirren at Fir Park was a ‘point in the right direction’

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Wimmer admits two-goal Callum Slattery will rightly grab the headlines for earning his side a share of the spoils against St Mirren - but the Motherwell boss reckons his squad “togetherness” was of more importance.

The attacking midfielder outlined his predatory instinct in front of goal by producing two outstanding finishes as the Steelmen fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point against the ten-man Buddies in a physical encounter on a sun-kissed afternoon at Fir Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors had raced into a two-goal lead through Caolan Boyd-Munce’s deflected effort and Killian Phillips’ smart volley before Slattery struck twice to keep Motherwell’s top-six prospects alive, albeit they dropped into the bottom half of the table due Hearts’ victory over Ross County.

On Slattery’s contribution, Wimmer admitted: “I am very happy for Callum especially after his injury. He showed in the last two games that he gets into good form. He understands how the playing style is that I want. He fits perfectly to the game, with great movement and positioning.

“I said to him you have to be dangerous now to get scoring and he did this. This result is not only Callum, it’s only possible if the whole team has a great togetherness. This showed.”

Reflecting on the battling qualities his side displayed, Wimmer stated: “It was a very tough, hard, tight game. It was what we expected, as the two matches against St Mirren had been close this season. The draw is fair to both sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This team has great character. Even at 2-0, there was no doubt that we could come back and they showed that immediately after St Mirren’s second goal. But we needed 30 minutes to come into the game.

“We lacked energy to start with. Then we got better in our duels, better in second balls. In the end with one more player, we could’ve got more opportunities to score. We had strikers on the pitch but we couldn’t get the crosses to them. This was missing but it’s one point in the right direction.”