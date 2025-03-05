The Motherwell man on loan from Carlisle United was a key player as the club beat Rangers on Saturday.

Luke Armstrong says the mood music at Motherwell has changed for the better after the start of the Michael Wimmer era.

After a 3-0 loss at Ross County brought a sobering low to Fir Park and left them looking over their shoulder in the Premiership, performance levels improved despite a 1-0 loss to Dundee United. That was Wimmer’s first game in charge, and back to back 2-1 wins over Dundee plus Rangers have now lifted Motherwell into the top six ahead of facing St Mirren later this month.

Armstrong has netted twice since joining from Carlisle United on loan in the winter window, against Celtic and the opener against Rangers at Ibrox. He says that the group are loving life under the German coach.

Motherwell on the up

Speaking to the Motherwell Times, he said: “After my first start, there was a positive atmosphere even after the defeat because we felt like we played well and then the next couple of games after that, we were a bit down. The atmosphere is so different but that's what football is like. It's so up and down but yeah, we've got to enjoy this moment and try and keep on in the next game.

“We can work on more stuff. You never know, having a break might be the worst thing because of the momentum. You just never know until the next game but it's good to work on some more stuff on the training pitch which I'm sure the gaffer will do and it's also good because of the graft we've put in this past week, we've seen different styles of high pressing and it might be good just to get the rest of the group, get lads who need to get fitness again on the training pitch.”

Pouncing on a Rangers error

Armstrong scored his goal after a VAR check deemed an offside call wrong. Dan Casey’s shot was inexplicably spilled by Rangers keeper Jack Butland and the striker was all too happy to follow up on what’s been taught since childhood. He said on the game: “As a striker, I've always been taught from a young age, just follow everything in and no matter what the quality of the keeper, there's mistakes in them. You're just going to hope they spill it, nine times out of ten they don't, but that one time you've got to be there ready for it. Luckily I was. That's one of the times VAR has worked in our favour and we've got one up for it.

“It's not the intention just to score against a big team, but it's great to have done it. Great to tick it off. It was an unbelievable game, I thought, first half, we were brilliant, the attacking play and the combinations made on the side were unbelievable. The wing-backs were up and down and causing all kinds of problems. To be two goals up at half-time, we just needed to contain that for the last few minutes and make sure second half we were going in 2-0 up at least. Second half, everyone ground it out and we managed to hang in there.”

Wimmer style

A few Motherwell players have noted the intensity provided by new boss Wimmer’s up and at them style, with Armstrong impressed by the changes made. He added: “You've got to stay switched on and we've got to be at a good level of fitness and the lads are getting fitter and we’ve got a fit group anyway and we're bought into it. We all really enjoy high pressing and we're trying to get chances from that and yeah, it's working for us so far, we just want to keep going.

“That's what gets sold here and playing in that game, the atmosphere is unbelievable and obviously it's an incredible stadium, a historic stadium and it's great to play in these games and yeah, to win it, it's even better. It's a great thing to do, to tick off your list of things to do as a footballer. Yeah, it is one thing that makes you want to come up here but there's many other factors for why I came to Motherwell.”