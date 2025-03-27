The Motherwell boss has provide the injury news ahead of a Premiership clash vs Aberdeen.

Motherwell manager Michael Wimmer has welcomed the return of a star to the pitch as he provides injury news ahead of a clash with Aberdeen.

A trip to Pittodrie, Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park and Hearts at Fir Park is what stands between the club and the top six. Victory over Jimmy Thelin’s side for the second time this season would be a major boost as they look to get into the top half and ignite dreams of European football.

Steve Seddon has not kicked a ball in anger this season but is back in some parts of training. The left-back’s progress pleases Wimmer, who is waiting to see how Wolves loanee Marvin Kaleta responds amid a stomach bug.

Motherwell injury update

Luke Armstrong is back after missing the draw against St Mirren while Tawanda Maswanhise arrived back from Zimbabwe duty on Thursday. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos remains out as does Archie Mair, Jack Vale, Paul McGinn, Ross Callachan, Sam Nicholson, Shane Blaney and Zach Robinson.

Wimmer said: “Marvin Kaleta is ill. He couldn't train Thursday and we will see if he can train tomorrow. The players from the national team are back. Tawanda is landing 12 o'clock Thursday. He was not in the training. He is Friday in the training. If I say Steve Seddon’s back in training, it's too much, he's not really back in training but he's back on the pitch. He takes the warm-up and the guy is brilliant. It's a great atmosphere if he's with the team. I love him. He makes the warm-up and then he goes out and works with the physio. Yes, I like him.

“What I see or what I feel now in the moment is that he's a player who is accepted in the group. He's a player who talks a lot and he's a good character and communicator in the team. He brings a great atmosphere. I'm looking forward that he's perhaps soon back in the whole training.”

Fan backing

Wimmer’s team will be supported by a sold-out Motherwell support, who have bought into discounted tickets for the game, the boss excited by a bumper crowd. He added: “ “This is brilliant, this is fantastic. I think it's our job to make the fans happy. For us it's perfect that we have 700 supporters.

“I'm not the best on Scotland or the whole country, but I think the distance from Motherwell to Aberdeen is far. And that 700 fans will come to Aberdeen, this is fantastic. I think they're also happy that we are in a situation, that we are in a race to reach top six. I think they also appreciate it and I'm very happy. Thank you for the fans that will support us. This connection or the atmosphere always changes with results.

“As I get to know the fans here, I think it's not only the result, it's the performance on the pitch. If the guys are working hard and leave their heart on the pitch, then the fans will appreciate this and will support us. It's my experience with the fans only for five weeks, but it was not my first job to get this connection.

“But I think this connection is very important. We need the fans, the fans need the players. If we have a great togetherness, I think everything is possible. That we are in the race for top six, it's also a big part from the fans.”