Motherwell have been named as one of the UK’s best-ran football clubs, in new research.

The Fair Game Index attempts to answer what a well-run club looks like, looking to identify how the game can spot and reward theses clubs. The number of touchpoints sides are rated on has increased from 2023, up from 80 to 226. Financial sustainability; good governance; equality and ethical standards; and fan and community engagement are the areas its spread across.

Coming in at eighth place with a score of 62.2, only two English clubs across the Premier League and Football League have a better number than Motherwell, Manchester United and Tottenham. Celtic lead the way in first with Hearts also making to the podium behind Spurs, while Hibs, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Cambridge United make up the rest of the top 10.

32.6 out of 40 is what fan-owned Motherwell have scored, with 18/30 for governance, 4.9/20 for EDI and 6.7/10 for fan and community engagement. Motherwell sit sixth overall for best-run clubs in Scotland.

Niall Couper, CEO of Fair Game, said: “This is the most comprehensive analysis yet of what it means to be a well-run club. The results are pretty clear: Scottish football is better run than England. With a large number of clubs either being PLCs or fan-owned, the nation has developed a healthy culture of good governance and transparency.

“However, there is no room for complacency. When it comes to equality and ethical standards the results are disappointing to say the least – only Celtic managing to get over half marks.

“What is important, is the Scottish football authorities have the chance to learn from England, not repeat their mistakes, and build a stronger future for the game north of the border. We will be launching Fair Game Scotland in the next few weeks to campaign for a fairer future for football in Scotland.”