The Motherwell boss has been looking ahead to the Celtic game.

Stuart Kettlewell expects a typical Celtic performance when taking his Motherwell team to face the Hoops.

The Fir Park boss is coming into a tough run of games that includes the champions away from home, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hibs in a short span of time. Celtic dropped points for only the second time this season when drawing 0-0 with Dundee United on Sunday.

Kettlewell expects Brendan Rodgers’ men to be fully firing when it comes to the Boxing Day game and is preparing his players for that. He said: “ I just always expect Celtic to be their best version. I just think that their level of consistency for such a long time has been incredible.

“They constantly pose you a threat. I think you can see that relentless nature in how they attack games of football. Maybe one or two will talk about it not being their best performance .

“A bit of a surprise not to see them in the scoresheet in any game of football, no matter who they're playing against, with the quality that they have. It's not so much that I expect a reaction, I just expect Celtic to do what they've been doing for a number of years now. And finding that level of consistency and being incredibly difficult to go and play against at Celtic Park.”

Kettlewell is waiting on the verdict of Dan Casey’s red card appeal after a controversial sending off in the draw vs Kilmarnock while Sam Nicholson is poised to return after illness. He added on Steve Seddon who exited the Killie game with injury: “We are going to need further investigation.

“He sustained a bit of an ankle knock. We are looking further into that. Hopefully not too serious but we are awaiting to see how it settled down before coming into any other thought process. A slight concern on that but we’ll see how we go.”