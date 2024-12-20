The Motherwell manager has provided strong comment on the sending off.

Stuart Kettlewell has exploded with fury over a Motherwell red card for Dan Casey vs Kilmarnock.

Referee Chris Graham opted to stick by his original decision to send the Irishman off for violent conduct against Danny Armstrong. Casey can be seen to grab the attacker by the shirt and the ref warranted that enough to declare marching orders for the centre-back ahead of a Boxing Day clash with Celtic.

Kettlewell’s side drew 1-1 with Killie to leave them fourth in the Premiership. Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes was also left angry his side didn’t get a penalty in the second half. Speaking after the game, the Motherwell manager couldn’t hide his anger over the call. Aston Villa and Scotland star John McGinn tweeted during the match it was the ‘worst decision’ he’s ever seen.

McInnes was preparing for Casey to come back into the game after seeing some footage. The Fir Park boss said: “I’m sick and fed up of it. I think it is completely unacceptable in our game in the top flight you brandish a red card for that.

“What compounds it and makes it even worse is you get an opportunity to look at it again. You’ve been sent to the monitor and I start to laugh at it, out of boredom, out of frustration, the fact we have been told we have had three incidents wrong in the last five games. Two penalties and one head knock.

“I don’t say this cheaply. I have been involved in this game for a long time and it easily up there in my top three decisions I have ever seen in games I have been involved, quite frankly games I have ever watched.

“It's quite incredible, and I've went openly and said that my most enjoyable games of football this season have been our cup games that have had no VAR and we've agreed with the other team that we would rather play the game without it. Because we just feel that the game flows a bit better and you'll take your chances on what comes with incidents in the game. We've not discussed it yet, but I'm sure you can work out that we're going to go down that route (an appeal).”

“I won't make excuses, but what I always look for is black and white, what I look for is the order of fairness, and we're looking at some of these things, and especially that one , and that's the outcome of it. I think we have a serious, serious problem in what we'll end up doing. I love football as much if not more than most, I dedicate my life to it, but I actually find myself completely scunnered standing at the side of the park when I start to see things like that.”