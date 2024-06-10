Motherwell and the Well Society have unveiled proposal thoughts

There are opposing views as Motherwell prepare for investment voting.

Motherwell have announced voting details for potential US-based investment from Erik and Courtney Barmack as majority shareholder The Well Society recommends members reject the proposals.

The fan-owned club entered the next stage of talks over investment after an agreement was reached on a non-binding Heads of Terms in April. Former Netflix vice-president Barmack and wife Courtney, who holds a senior role at Snapchat, want to work alongside The Well Society. Erik Barmack is CEO at Wild Sheep Content.

The consultation period has begun with option for shareholders to email questions to the club and Well Society members can also contact the Well Society directly with any queries. The ballot opens for Well Society members and Motherwell Football Club shareholders on July 1st for a two-week period.

To accept this deal, 75% of Motherwell shareholders, have to vote in favour. The Well Society owns 71% of these shares. If more than 50% of the votes cast by the Society member is in favour that translates to a 71% acceptance. If 50% or more of the votes cast are against, the transaction cannot take place.

A full Heads of Terms has been released. The fans group have been left far from impressed with the proposal as the club recommend the transaction, listing six reasons; Ending fan ownership, inadequate club valuation, disproportionate boardroom influence for £300,000, unfair demands for Society members damaging to membership growth and call option would weaken club and society. They state: “The proposal, which follows a campaign for commercial sponsorship, partnership or investment opportunities, would end fan ownership at Fir Park as the Well Society’s majority shareholding drops to 46%.

“The offer of £1,950,000 over six years for 49% shareholding drastically undervalues the club. For an initial investment of £300,000 for 8% of shares, Wild Sheep Sports would immediately receive disproportionate influence in the boardroom. The deal requires almost equal investment, including writing off 50% of the loan owed to the Society by the club, from the Well Society in exchange for a decreasing stake.

“Well Society plans to grow membership are likely to be severely hampered as the original purpose of the fan ownership model becomes obsolete. The Society would no longer be able protect the long-term future of the club as a minority shareholder and, if Call Option or Buyback Right is utilised after two years, would possibly need to “start from scratch.

“The Well Society, as majority shareholder in Motherwell FC, has today (10 June), alongside the publication of statements from outgoing club chairman Jim McMahon and Wild Sheep Sports, outlined the Society Board’s current position to our members.

“The Well Society Board, by 6-3 majority, does not believe the negotiated terms are advantageous to the club and recommends that Well Society members reject this offer in a forthcoming ballot.

“Having been given sight of the finalised Heads of Terms on 20 May, we have worked at pace to finalise our position on this offer. We anticipate that we will ballot our members on this over two weeks beginning 1 July, which will then allow the Well Society to reflect members’ views in the club’s anticipated shareholder vote. We are currently working on the logistics and more information will be sent to our members in due course.

“By this time, we will also share the Society’s plans for the future, if it remains as majority shareholder. These plans have been in development since the beginning of the year, with input from supporters, consultants, football experts and business professionals, and we now aim to expedite the publication of our plans within the necessary timescales.

“As part of the ballot process, we also intend to provide the opportunity to engage the Society Board on these proposals, both online and in-person. The Society Board, in line with the January 2024 campaign, remains open to commercial sponsorship, partnership and investment opportunities and we’ve had encouraging conversations with external parties to that end since the beginning of the year. It is clear from these discussions that the fan-ownership model is a major selling point, something that would be lost if the Society was to give up its position as the largest shareholder in the club.

“We’re also still open to discussing opportunities further with Wild Sheep Sports, who we’ve found to be engaging and enthusiastic, with skills and experience that would be of benefit to the club in partnership with the Society. That said, we’re clear that commercial sponsorship, partnership or investment opportunities can’t come at any cost. As Scotland’s first top-flight, fan owned club, our shared history, investment and passion has delivered real progress, on and off the field.

“As the outgoing club chairman confirmed, with the support of the Society the financial future of the club is not in question. Your refreshed Society Board, working with fresh leadership at the club, is in a strong position to reset what fan-ownership means for Motherwell. Working together, we believe our future is bright.”

The note from the Barmacks reads: “Dear Members of the Well Society, MFC Shareholders, and Fans of MFC,

“I recently had the pleasure of meeting so many of you in person, hearing your inspiring stories, exploring the town of Motherwell, and witnessing firsthand the vibrant atmosphere at Fir Park. Thank you for your time and sharing your Motherwell passion with me. I appreciate now more than ever what makes Motherwell so special.

“My wife, Courtney and I deeply respect Motherwell FC’s culture and identity, especially its fan ownership, which is a vital part of the club’s DNA. Our aim is to complement, not control, the Well Society’s shareholding and support its core mission.

“We are incredibly excited about the possibility of joining forces with all of you to enrich this foundation with new resources and innovative ideas, propelling the Steelmen forward while preserving its cherished traditions. We are committed to a long-term partnership that focuses on sustainable growth without imposing financial burdens. Below are a few more details about our proposed investment and involvement in Motherwell FC:

“Capital Investment: We propose a sustained investment strategy to build long-term value for Motherwell FC, focusing on enhancing the club’s infrastructure and long-term strategic projects rather than short-term player acquisitions.

“Media and Broadcasting: With our background in international film and television production, we see significant opportunities to boost MFC’s global visibility. A broadcaster recently approached us about a docuseries on the club that could open considerable commercial opportunities.

“Technology and Innovation: Leveraging our extensive experience in Tech Ops & Strategy and media rights negotiations, we aim to drive MFC into new frontiers in AI and social media. This includes optimizing MFC’s engagement and innovation in digital realms.

“Additional Investors: We see opportunities to bring in additional investors (which would dilute our share of the club, not yours) who can help raise MFC’s profile internationally, enhancing the club’s stature on a global stage.

“Global Football Networks: Our connections with club owners across premier leagues provide us an opportunity to extend MFC’s network internationally, supporting the club’s long-term strategic goals.

“Engagement and Transparency: We propose creating forums to ensure ongoing dialogue with you, allowing us to align our initiatives with the community’s needs and aspirations. We look forward to hearing from you and hope to meet soon to discuss this exciting opportunity.”

Chairman Jim McMahon said: “As has been well documented, the club has been in discussions for a number of months with Erik Barmack, a Los Angeles based entrepreneur. These talks have centred round how Erik and his wife Courtney could make an investment in MFC and become involved in helping to run the club.

“These negotiations have now advanced to the point where MFC have signed Heads of Terms (HOT) about how this would work going forward and the Board of the club are recommending that shareholders accept the offer.

“I set out below:- “A synopsis of the HOT including the safeguards built into the agreement. A note on valuation and the rationale for this deal. A steps paper on how this would be done. A note from Erik and Courtney about their aspirations for MFC. And I apologise for the amount of information which is involved. This is mainly because of the nature of the deal. The bulk of corporate transactions involve an acquisition – party A buys party B – the money goes to the shareholders in B, not the underlying business. In our case all the money is going into MFC by way of yearly subscriptions for new shares in the club and that makes it much more complicated.”

Heads of Terms

1- As you will see from Erik’s note below, he sees this as a partnership with the fans and the Well Society (WS) – one where both parties invest on a yearly basis for six years, with the Barmacks putting in £300k for the first three years and £350k for the next three.

2- The WS commitment is £200k for the first three years and £250k for the next three.

3- The current shareholders in MFC are WS 71% – other shareholders 29%.

4- Other shareholders will have the right to subscribe for their pro rata amount each year eg if a shareholder owns 1% at present, they will be entitled to subscribe for 1% of the new shares issued. If they do that, it will reduce the amounts the WS need to subscribe and the number of shares they receive on that share issue.

5- Erik and his wife will own 8% of the shares in MFC in the first year, going up by approximately 8% per annum until they reach 49% by year six.

6- As outlined above, this money is going in as share capital not debt and so strengthens the balance sheet; unlike other instances in Scottish football where excessive debt has led to significant problems for the clubs involved.

7- There is a buy back option for the WS up to the end of year two. If the arrangement isn’t working as envisaged, they can buy back the WS shares for £660k (two years contributions plus costs).

8- As a further safeguard, 30% of any player sales above £2m will be put into a separate account and can be used to help that purchase eg Player sales have been £4m – the £600k in that account can be used to help fund the buy back.

9- Other safeguards: The club cannot take on any external debt.

No value can move to the Barmacks other than normal expenses. No assets, ground etc, can be sold. No change to the club name, colours, home ground can be made without the agreement of 75% of the shareholders. The existing loan from the WS to the club remain in place until the final payment is made in six years time and at that point half of the loan is forgiven. Given the money the WS holds at present, to meet its commitments over the next six years it needs to raise £100k per annum – 60% of what it currently achieves.

10- The Executive Board will be eight in total. The club’s existing CEO and FD remain in post. An additional three directors each will be nominated by the WS and the Barmacks. If tied at 4-4 on any matter the Chair (Erik) has the deciding vote.

11- The new money will be very helpful in underpinning our budget and allowing additional income from cup runs and player sales to be invested on a longer-term basis; but is not in itself transformational. What could be is the access to other income sources, new fans, media connections and commercial opportunities that Erik and Courtney are looking to bring.