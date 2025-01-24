Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The star was previously wanted for a Wrexham transfer and now moves to Motherwell.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell have completed the signing of striker Luke Armstrong on a loan deal from Carlisle United.

The English League Two side did not want to lose the 28-year-old who started his senior career in Scotland with Cowdenbeath. He then joined Northern Premier League side Blyth Spartans and returned to Middlesbrough where he has previously been in the youth ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armstrong continued to score goals at Gateshead and then had stints at Accrington Stanley, Salford City, Hartlepool United, and Harrogate Town. The forward netted 29 times in 103 appearances for the latter before watching a move to Wrexham fall through, then moving to Carlisle United in 2024.

He has made 45 appearances for United and scored six goals. A Motherwell statement reads: “Striker Luke Armstrong has completed a loan deal from English League Two side Carlisle United until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

“The Steelmen overcame a host of competition North and South of the border for the 28-year-old’s signature, with Armstrong choosing Fir Park as his preferred destination. The forward, who has netted six times throughout his time at Brunton Park so far, had previously been a key transfer target for League One promotion-chasers Wrexham, but paperwork couldn’t be completed before the 2024/25 summer window deadline.”

Armstrong said of the move: “I’m really excited to be here. The manager really sold me on his vision for the club and how I could fit into the system alongside the strikers already in the squad. There were other offers on the table, but I felt this one suited me and could get the best out of me as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m in the prime age of my career, and I felt that the challenge of the Scottish Premiership was one that I simply couldn’t miss out on.”

Manager Stuart Kettlewell added: “We’re delighted to have Luke at the club. There have been a lot of clubs competing for Luke’s signature, so to get this over the line, we are extremely pleased.

“Luke is combative, capable of finding pockets of space in the box, and an accurate finisher. We were looking for a player who held these attributes, and Luke perfectly fit the profile.”

Carlisle have also reacted to the loan decision. Head coach Mike Williamson said: “Luke is another we didn’t want to lose, but he wanted more game time and we couldn’t guarantee him that. He’s a player who gives everything and he’s a great person, so we respect his wishes to go and play games elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully he goes there and gets the game time he wants, and we wish him all the best.”

Sporting director Rob Clarkson said: “We thank Luke for his effort and commitment this season. This was an opportunity he wanted to explore at this stage of his career. We are happy with the attacking options we have brought in this window but we are still looking to strengthen further.”