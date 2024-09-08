The Motherwell player has been out of action | SNS Group

The Motherwell player picked up the injury away to Clyde.

It might be a while before he’s back - but Harry Paton insists Motherwell will have a squad packed with quality once everyone is back fit.

The Canadian midfielder is one of several players in Stuart Kettlerwell’s side who have been undergoing various lengths of recovery from injury. Callum Slattery, Sam Nicholson and new striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos are just some of the talents who have been in the treatment room over this season.

None of the current list of absentees expected back for the return to Premiership action on September 14th vs Aberdeen as per boss Kettlewell’s address in the wake of a 2-1 win at St Johnstone last weekend. Paton picked up his injury in the Premier Sports Cup group stage match away at Clyde after taking a tackle heavily on his ankle.

That has left him out for almost two months already and he’s eager to get back ASAP. Speaking to the Motherwell Times, Paton explained: “Ankle wise and rehab, it’s going really well. I am just following everything the specialist and physios have been saying.

“I am always eager to go and push the extra mile to try and get back earlier but again, it’s to a schedule. Unfortunately it happened before the first game of the league so there is never a good time. I wanted to get off this season with a good run of games but again, it’s part of the game so I am excited to get back.”

This latest injury comes off the back of an extended period out with injury in the second half of last season. That proved too much to battle back from in terms of making Canada’s squad for Copa America, despite returning to the competitive fray for Motherwell before the season was out.

Paton notes the sheer volume of injuries Kettlewell’s team have picked up and insists many of them have been put in the ‘freak’ category. He explained: “It was really bad timing towards the end of last year. I was really pushing to get into that Copa America side with Canada but unfortunately I didn’t have enough game time and it was quite rushed to get back and I thought I was out of that injury phase.

“Then this freak tackle in the Clyde game, and it’s back to being injured. I hate being in that physio room, I want to be out on the park playing. The start of the season has been crazy with the injuries we have been picking up. A lot of them have been freak ones, nothing really of our own fault, it just is what it is. Every team goes through it in a season and hopefully this is our section. Once everyone is back, we’ll have a really strong squad.”

Specifics are always difficult when it comes to injury timelines. But Paton is hopeful in one that could see him back for mid-autumn, and he knows that Motherwell will have quality aplenty once everyone returns from their respective blows.

Speaking to us prior to the international break for an upcoming episode of our Motherwell FC podcast, Fae the Tap o the Toon, Paton added: “It’s hard to give an exact time and hour when I will be back. I’d say maybe seven to eight weeks if everything goes well but again I have to leave that to management and physios to kind of tell the exact time.

“I am eager to get back. Nobody ever wants to be injured but all the injured boys are pushing each other each day in there to get back fit. We are going to have a strong squad when everyone is ready to go, it’s going to be a healthy competition for spots.”