Motherwell's Jack Vale | Motherwell Times

The striker swapped Blackburn Rovers for Motherwell on transfer deadline day.

Jack Vale knew Motherwell was going to be the place for him if Blackburn Rovers minutes weren’t forthcoming.

The striker joined the Steelmen on a season-long loan during Deadline Day after time at Fir Park in the second half of last term. He made his second debut at the weekend in a dramatic 2-1 Premiership win over St Johnstone, in which Moses Ebiye netted a last-minute winner.

Vale has been aware that Fir Park may be an option for him but wanted to see what opportunities awaited him at Blackburn Rovers. Now Ewood Park minutes aren’t to be his, he’s happy to be wearing claret and amber again.

He said: “The boys dug deep to get the goal at the last minute. I think we are just buzzing to get the three points in behind. I tried to get a goal and an assist but we got the goal at the end so I am happy with that.

“I’d heard about Motherwell since I left really. I knew they wanted to try and get me back and I was happy to come back. I think the plan was to try at Blackburn first. I knew if I wasn’t going to get game time this season that I wanted to go on loan again. This is the right place to do it so I am happy they have took me back and I now want to hit the ground running.”

Having been on loan to Barrow, Rochdale, Halifax Town and Lincoln City before, Vale says knowing some existing players and staff from his previous Motherwell spell is a big help. He said: “I know all the coaching staff.

“I know some of the players, there are some new players as well. It’s good to get to know them but I am buzzing to be back. For most of my loans I have not known a lot of people so to know some of the lads here and the coaching staff, it is easy for me to settle in and that helps me on the pitch.”

Manager Stuart Kettlewell was also a big draw for him coming back to Scotland. Having watched striker Theo Bair being developed from a tough stint at St Johnstone to a player Ligue 1 side Auxerre have paid seven figures for, Vale knows his manager has a track record in development.

He added: “I think the last couple of weeks he has been texting and phoning me. I think we have a good relationship so I was fine to answer his calls. I was honest with him and he is always honest with me so I wanted to work with him again.

“You seen with Theo last season and he has gone on to do good things. I know he can develop players so I am happy to join again and I want to keep developing.