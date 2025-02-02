Motherwell transfer deadline day verdict as chances of Fir Park business assessed
Motherwell caretaker Stephen Frail says that he’s got a meeting with head of recruitment Nick Daws over what the club do on deadline.
Ahead of Sunday’s Premiership defeat to Celtic, the club made a double move in attack. Luke Plange arrived on loan from Crystal Palace while Will Dickson joined from Manchester City on a similar basis. Archie Mair - now out injured - Ellery Balcombe, Dominic Thompson, Kai Andrews and Luke Armstrong have also arrived.
Despite the club currently being without a manager after Stuart Kettlewell resigned amid abuse that was impacting his family, Frail says that a meeting with Daws will be had to see what happens on Monday during the final day of the window, with exits not ruled out. He said: “I've got a call later with the head of recruitment, so we'll have a wee chat, see if there's anything going on.
“There's one or two who obviously didn't make the bench, so the squad, we've increased it a little bit with the new signings over the last week or so. So that's conversations, as I say, that I'll have with Nick.”
Having been eliminated from the Scottish Cup, Motherwell now have a fortnight off as the hunt for a manager goes on. Frail added: “We're gutted with no game next weekend in the Scottish Cup, but it might give the club a wee bit of time to take a breather.
“To get everything settled down, hopefully get the right person in place. This is a fantastic football club. We've got great people at it, and hopefully we can keep going in the right direction. I felt it, as I said, at half-time, we're 2-1 down, really disappointed.
“But there was an energy in the dressing room. The players felt it, and they felt that they were getting a lot of energy from the fans. And what's happened this week has happened.
“And I did say it during the week, it feels as though the whole fan base has been tarred by this. And it's not, and it's done, it's dusted. And I think, hopefully, we did give some sort of connection back.”