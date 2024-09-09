The goalkeeper has impressed at Celtic | SNS Group

The Man Utd icon has spoken on his son’s future during the early days of his Celtic stint.

Peter Schmeichel has delivered a teasing update on how long Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could continue playing.

At 37, he arrived at the club during the summer to replace Joe Hart, who has retired. He has started in impressive fashion and is yet to concede a goal in the league, while the former Leicester City is still number one for the Danish national team.

He started both games as Denmark achieved 2-0 wins over Switzerland and Serbia. Turning 38 before the end of the year, Schmeichel has signed a one-year deal with Celtic and has started his career in Glasgow well. Viljami Sinisalo has arrived as number two from Aston Villa.

His dad, Man Utd icon Peter, has weighed in on his son’s future and how long he could continue for. He doesn’t see much difference in his levels from a decade ago and reckons the Celtic shot-stopper could continue for several years yet.

He told Ekstra Bladet: “Whether you're 14 or 40 doesn't matter if you help the team win. I watch every eternal match that my son plays, and I see no difference between now and ten years ago. I know his passion for this, so it's no surprise to me.

“For me, it doesn't feel like it's towards the end. It doesn't, so there's nothing sad about it. I think the focus must lie somewhere else entirely. I see many, many, many good years ahead of him.”

Next up for Schmeichel and Celtic is a home clash with Hearts this Saturday.