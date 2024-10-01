Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The defender made his league debut for Motherwell after a summer move from Crystal Palace.

He’s had to bide his time for a Motherwell chance - but Kofi Balmer is now keen to cement his place in the Fir Park XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender arrived in the summer from Crystal Palace on a two-year deal with the option for a third. Amid impressive form from the back three of Paul McGinn, Liam Gordon and Dan Casey, he’s been restricted to a place on the bench in the Premiership so far.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was subbed on during Saturday’s 2-1 win against St Mirren after Casey’s handball inside the box was deemed a red card offence for denial of a goalscoring opportunity. Goalkeeper Aston Oxborough saved the resulting penalty and Balmer impressed as the team secured three points, with Saints also going down to 10 men through Scott Tanser’s red card for two bookings.

It was a good feeling to appear in the league at Fir Park for Balmer, who ahead of this weekend’s trip to Hibs, hopes he can now make a starting XI appearance and stay there. He told the Motherwell Times: “It was lovely, really nice to make my debut in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At home as well, topped off with a win. I maybe wasn’t expecting to come on straight into the second half and it’s unfortunate you lose Dan. But he took one for the team and at the end of the day it worked out.

“Aston made a big save in a big moment so it was good to come away with the win. I knew I was coming where the boys who were already in were experienced. They’ve all had good careers up to now. Wherever you go, you are always going to have to be patient. When you get your chance, you have to take it and hopefully I can get mine and keep the shirt.

“When you go down to 10 men, you kind of have to weather the storm. They went down to 10 which made it a bit easier, we could relax, but also keeping concentrated. The pressure was there but we dealt with it well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An added asset in Balmer’s game is a gigantic throw-in. At stages in the game, the centre-back threw the ball at distance to alleviate danger or create an attacking chance. As hard as it might be for fans who watched him vs the Buddies to believe, his brother can throw the ball further, with Balmer aware of his unique skillset.

When asked if he’d considered a career in the NFL as a quarterback, he joked: “Unfortunately not but maybe later at the end of my career I might! It’s something I have always had since I was a kid.

“I say it all the time, my brother can throw it further than me so it must just be something that runs in the family! Attacking and defensive-wise it’s a good asset to have. It can get you out of bother when you are defending and when you are attacking, it causes carnage in the box.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balmer built plenty of experience back in Northern Ireland with Ballymena United and Larne, earning him a move to Crystal Palace. He featured in Premier League matchday squads alongside regular involvement with their youth squads before loans to Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon prior to his Crystal Palace exit in the summer.

The 24-year-old reckons the Scottish game flies under the radar, with senior football a motivation behind his Motherwell transfer. He added: “It’s somewhere I think is underrated in football. It’s good to have big teams to play and it is good experience for me. I came over from Northern Ireland and came over to play academy football which wasn’t ideal but I had to do it. Coming here was sort of the start of a career for me.

“I have plenty of experience back home and my dream was always to come across. I think wherever I am or wherever I go, it’s just to play men’s football. I am here and that is what I want to do so hopefully I get the minutes and keep improving. That’s my opportunity now, hopefully the next game I can get the start and it’s up to me to keep the shirt.”