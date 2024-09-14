Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell | Getty Images

Motherwell were on the wrong side of a 2-1 scoreline at Pittodrie.

Stuart Kettlewell says referee Chris Graham told him to stop causing ‘trouble’ after querying missing added time in Motherwell’s 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen.

The Steelmen had to endure a tough first half against a home team who had won nine straight. Pape Habib Gueye put the Dons ahead with a solo run from his own half where Jimmy Thelin’s side had a firm grip on the match.

Slowly but surely, Motherwell threw plenty of their many attacking options at Aberdeen but Gueye had a second goal late in the second half. Moses Ebiye halved the deficit and Liam Gordon was denied a leveller by goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

Motherwell sit on seven points from five games. Five minutes of additional time was extended to six after stoppages in second half stoppage time, and Kettlewell has been left wondering why some of that time was chalked off. He didn’t get much in the way of a response from Graham.

Kettlewell explained: “My greatest frustration comes from that last chunk. A brilliant save from Mitov and I felt as if we were growing in momentum. Five minutes added on, the fourth official told us that was going to six because of the time-wasting. There were major delays in the game restarting.

“We stopped on 45 seconds when we turned the ball over on the halfway line. I approached the ref after the game to ask why we didn’t get our full minute. Would we have scored? I don’t know but we would played forward and asked a question. He told me it was subjective and to go away and stop causing trouble.

“I find it remarkable to be honest. There’s a way to speak to each other. I know it’s an emotive sport and sometimes I get carried away and I will apologise for how I speak and react. That was a major frustration not just to myself but the players as they felt there was probably something there for them.

“That’s not me for a second saying we would have scored but I would have loved the extra 15 seconds to find out if we did or not. I am simply giving you the facts on how that conversation was had. I asked him a question where I wasn’t looking to cause trouble.

“I just was wondering why we didn’t play the full minute the fourth official had said to me we are going with one extra minute because there’s been so much time wasting. The bit I refute was that I was causing trouble because I certainly wasn’t.”

He added on the game: “I think Aberdeen were the better team in the first half, but better without our goalkeeper making save. It was a bit of territory, a bit of possession. They weren’t carving out wonderful chances, we had a couple of really good bits of last-ditch defending, Ewan Wilson I remember had a brilliant block.

“Aston Oxborough in goals hasn’t had a great deal to do but I felt the 30 minutes is how we could have started the game. A bit more front-foot, maybe not show them as much respect.

“We know they are playing well and the crowd are up. I felt we could have done a little bit more ourselves to change the feel about about the place and it came in the second half. A lot of offensive changes, we didn’t have much that resembled a midfield at one point.”