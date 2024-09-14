Motherwell were away to Aberdeen | SNS

Motherwell were in the north for a clash against Aberdeen.

Motherwell suffered a 2-1 defeat in their Premiership clash with Aberdeen as a late rally proved not enough to take a point.

Jamie McGrath missed an early opportunity in what was an all-action start from the home side. They made that start mean something on the counter-attack when Pape Habib Gueye fired the Dons ahead prior to the half-hour mark.

Tony Watt almost had Motherwell level after the interval after being subbed on by boss Stuart Kettlewell, his header smartly stopped by Dimitar Mitov between the sticks.

Gueye eventually scored a crucial second for the Dons but Moses Ebiye popped up late again to set up a grandstand finish, with Mitov pulling out a huge save to stop a remarkable comeback. The result leaves Motherwell on seven points from their opening five games and next up is a huge Premier Sports Cup quarter-final with Dundee United at Fir Park next Friday.

Heading into the game with three straight wins across all competitions, confidence was high, but they were facing a side on home soil striving for a 10th win in succession. That momentum was evident as the kitchen sink was thrown at Motherwell early on.

A dangerous ball across goal prompted a VAR check for a possible Liam Gordon handball that was eventually waved away. Then McGrath’s low effort inside the away box narrowly trickled wide, with Aberdeen holding almost all of the early possession.

Tempers were fraying a tad but the one thing that was remaining consistent was Motherwell struggling to get a foothold in the game. They were clearing lines fairly well but had zero time on the ball, and that proved damaging when Gueye broke up the left-hand side.

It left him one-on-one with defender Dan Casey, sizing him up before firing low into the goal beyond Aston Oxborough. Just as the home crowd had started to become a bit frustrated, Pittodrie was raucous again and their control was stronger.

Lennon Miller scuffed a chance for Motherwell in the Pittodrie box but it was all they had to shout about in a testing half. Gueye almost had a carbon copy of his goal before the end of the half, but this time he opted for a cross instead of a shot coming from a rapid left-hand-side run. That wasn’t converted.

An attacking change subbing booked midfielder Davor Zdarakovski for Jack Vale tried to give Motherwell more impetus but again Aberdeen were having their way. For the second time in the game, Ewan Wilson had to make a last-ditch slide tackle to stop Topi Keskinen from having a go at goal.

A triple-sub was then made by Kettlewell and it almost earned an instant goal, Watt somehow denied at point-blank range by Mitov. Then another of the men thrust on in Jair Tavares was offered a chance but he curled his effort wide of the post as the away side slowly started to show signs of possibly taking something from this as the game remained split by a goal.

As they chucked the kitchen sink at it in the way of bodies, it was a botched clearance at the back which allowed Shayden Morris to get ahead of Wilson, with Ester Sokler’s shot initially saved but bundled home by Gueye - who spent the second half of last season away from Pittodrie as his resurgent form continues.

That looked to be that as a competitive contest but Motherwell got a goal back seemingly from nowhere as Watt’s flash across the box was tapped home by Ebiye. Nerves rushed into those in red and Liam Gordon was left wondering how former St Johnstone teammate Mitov denied him what looked like a certain leveller. Motherwell now look to book a place at Hampden on home soil against Dundee United. Here are three things we learned from the game.

Gueye a thorn in the side

Motherwell’s defence in the main has been the bedrock of their three-win run. Nobody has really caused them a huge amount of bother, but the Aberdeen striker who bagged a double was a menace they struggled to get a grip of. His pace proved difficult to get a hold of on the counter and he was a focal point their opponents bounced off all day. Aberdeen merited their three points and largely down to their striker.

Attacking arsenal

You got to see a glimpse of the many different attacking options Kettlewell has at his disposal. Despite Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Sam Nicholson and Filip Stuparevic all missing out, attacking options in Zach Robinson, Tawanda Maswanhise, Vale, Watt, Ebiye and Tavares all got game time here. Motherwell started with one up top, which became two, then at times looked like three, then there were three natural strikers on the park by the time the game ended.

With players getting up to speed and some on the comeback trail from injury, it’s clear Kettlewell has a multitude of options, but which establishes themselves as the main man remains a mystery. Ebiye certainly making the biggest case for it with his ability to find the net.

The rise of Wilson

It’s been some week for the left-back and he is at least one positive from this, having been thrusted into Scotland U21s duty at late notice, and playing a prominent role vs Malta in a midweek win. Again here, he was impressive and made multiple blocks to stop Keskinen in particular causing damage. Left on the backfoot for the second Dons goal.

Slowly becoming a mainstay in this team and considering he was in the sixth tier of Scottish football towards the back end of last season, his ability to look comfortable in a tough environment like this has to be commended.