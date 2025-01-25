Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Motherwell manager has reacted to a defeat in the Premiership.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell says it’s a ‘sad indictment’ of where his squad is at after holding back from some alterations in a 2-1 Premiership defeat at Johnstone.

The Fir Park side got ahead early in the game through an Andy Halliday penalty but couldn’t add more goals to their tally. An improved first half after Scottish Cup defeat at the same ground and against the same opponent was not built on, and Saints capitalised with two late goals.

Taylor Steven and Bozo Mikulic scored twice within a minute from set-piece routines to leave Motherwell on a run of one win in nine across all competitions. Motherwell introduced goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe into his team for a debut after an injury to Norwich City loanee Archie Mair.

Luke Armstrong and Dominic Thompson also debuted for the side who have been ravaged by injuries throughout this campaign. Norwich City talent Mair is the latest to pick up an injury and the club will provide an update with full details in due course.

Kettlewell has said he needs players to get up to 90-minute speed ASAP but trying to protect the fit group he has is also on his mind. Lennon Miller, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Steve Seddon, Callum Slattery and Jack Vale were just some of the players not available for this clash.

He said: “Archie’s sustained an injury but we'll give you the extent of it once we know the exact timeframe and what that situation looks like. At the end of the day, we are trying to get a reaction, we try to get a change of outcome. We are trying to get a change of form. We've had a draw against Kilmarnock in that wee run that I'm speaking about.

“We didn't deserve the draw within that, being brutally honest. So we're trying to freshen things up and see if we can get a different outcome. That looked promising for stages of the game, but again, I'd dissect it. I was asked about the style of football, you talk about how you want to play and all the rest of it. There's so many different facets to that.

"I felt that there were times in the first half where we could have sustained our attacks far better than what we did. Even being 1-0 up, we're trying to rush the next action, we're trying to rush the cross, the pass, the shot. I just think there was opportunity for us to build on that far more than what we did. I can take that into account as much as you do the last chunk of the game. Could you have been further ahead?

“Could you have found yourself with more opportunities? That's a frustration. As much as we played better in the first half, I think we could have been more clinical with it as well. We have to make these changes because players need to come off the pitch with fatigue or injury or whatever. Andy Halliday's got a bit of illness there as well, fair play. He put himself out there, didn't know he was feeling under the weather. Again, he does what he does, he goes and plays. We need to find guys that can get through 90 minutes with high intensity, playing to the best level they can. It then has to come down to the manager to make those alterations and changes. I feel like every week we're dealing with another set of injuries.

“Every week when it comes to the 90 minutes we're having to make changes as a result of that as well. That's never a good place because it then just becomes reactive. You're just reacting to a situation rather than trying to be proactive. I even find myself in the last 20 minutes trying to save a little bit because you feel that one or two might still have to come off the pitch. I say that's a sad indictment. That's where it is and that needs to improve, that needs to change so that we can sustain a level for 90 minutes and we don't have to make wholesale changes in-game.

“What we're doing is we're seriously trying to protect the players as much as we can because I really can't afford to lose any more players. I've got 10 senior players injured at this minute in time. Not using in it as an excuse whether anybody wants to try and cast that side of it up.

“But then you have to be careful what you do during the week because if I'm going to lose another four, five, six players within that you can see what type of situation it leaves you and the lack of options you've got there. We're trying to protect that. We're trying to do enough work to get us to a game of football on a Saturday. It's a difficult balancing act, I can tell you."

On the game, Kettlewell added: “It’s evident that we completely switch off. We don’t stand strong inside our penalty box and it’s clear to see, that’s three set-plays that we’ve conceded in the last two weeks. We know St Johnstone are not the biggest side in the world, but we know they’ve got good delivery, and you felt that little bit building towards it where they were getting a couple of first contacts.

“For me, that’s where we need to ask the question about that mental strength, that mental capacity, to be able to stand strong. I didn’t feel that we did well in the second half, we started to drop off the game, and you can’t do that in this league. That wasn’t the message at half-time – we wanted to treat it as if we were level in the game and were the team that needed to score the next goal, to try and be on the ascendency and the front foot.

“But once you start to drop off, you start to concede that pressure, and territory, and if that’s where we find ourselves in the game – which will be the case further on in the season – you need to have a far better determination to defend your penalty box, and we simply didn’t have that. From a leading position with four minutes of normal time to go and you end up losing, for me that’s inexcusable.”