Motherwell transfer business has been aplenty this summer.

Stuart Kettlewell says Motherwell’s transfer business may not be over after the signing of Tony Watt this week.

The striker has made his return to Fir Park this week on a season-long loan after two-and-a-half years with Premiership rivals Dundee United. It’s been a busy summer of incomings at Motherwell but boss Kettlewell has been hampered by a number of injuries, including new striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, who is out for six weeks after a quad injury picked up vs Rangers last weekend.

Johnny Koutroumbis, Callum Slattery, Harry Paton, Sam Nicholson, Ross Callachan, Filip Stuparevic and Shane Blaney are also out of this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup last 16 tie vs Kilmarnock. The manager says there could be moves for a couple of additions if they can get creative.

Kettlewell explained: “I would still like to see if we can make one or two more additions if at all possible. It is still about being creative to make sure we, one, have a balance. We know we are missing a lot players for a substantial amount of time. I speak about never ripping up your plan but we’ve had to deviate slightly by the nature of this.

“I have to ensure I am covered in all aspects. We are trying to work towards that and the football club in general have been incredibly supportive. We understand the situation we find ourselves in right now. If at all possible, we may look to add another one, possibly two on top of that if we can do that to the numbers we work to.”

Watt’s move back to Motherwell has split opinion, after he irked fans following his move to Tannadice. He has openly admitted there’s work to do to get supporters back onside but Kettlewell insists he’s happy to have his personality and ability in his dressing room. The striker featured for United in the Premier Sports Cup group stages but is not cup-tied for the Killie clash thanks to an SFA rule change in previous seasons that wipes the slate clean from round of 16 onwards.

He said: “Tony is a guy I didn’t know particularly well but several people at the football club did. The one thing that comes out when speaking to anybody about Tony is that he has a heart of gold and he’s a really good human being. We have all different types in football, some are vocal, some are quiet lads. It’s safe to say Tony is vocal. It’s something I want in my group, a bit of personality.

“I think what everyone can see he has bottle. His last spell here at the football club was very successful. He found a place that was a good home for him here. For anyone who think it’s a knee-jerk reaction, we have been working towards this for a few weeks, trying to add him to our group. We think he brings a dimension that helps us at the top end of the park.”

Plans to get young players at the club out on loan have also been impacted by the current injury problems. It’s something the Motherwell gaffer hopes to have resolved by the end of the transfer window.

Kettlewell added: “It has been a challenge. We have several things lined up for players, interested parties, other clubs who want to take some of the young talented players we have here. I have to make sure I have a balance to my squad and I can fill a bench. There is a timescale to it and I would hope by the end of the window that a number of these guys are out getting opportunity to play on a weekly basis at respective loan clubs.”