The striker is back at Motherwell | Getty Images

Motherwell have made a transfer move for their former striker.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Watt says he hopes to win round the Motherwell fans who’ve gone off him after returning to Fir Park.

The striker left fans soured when moving to Dundee United in 2022, following a good run of form at Fir Park. He scored 19 times with 11 assists in claret and amber last time out, since netting the same amount of goals with two more assists in tangerine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joins on a season-long loan. Watt started his career at Airdrie and made his name at Celtic with the winner in a famous Champions League win over Barcelona. He’s since turned out for clubs like Standard Liege abroad, Charlton in England and Hearts, St Johnstone and St Mirren in Scotland.

Watt said: “It’s so good to be back in the building. I was itching to join Motherwell again and can’t wait to get stuck in.

“There’s obviously people who may not be too happy to see me back. I need to prove myself here and get people back on my side but that target is firmly set in my mind. I feel fit. I’ve been training and I have a full pre-season under my belt.”

“If you look at Tony’s record, he is available to play all the time. He is a player who has done well here with goals and strong performances. We jumped at the chance to bring him back to Fir Park and Tony himself was desperate to return.

“Tony had lots of other options, both home and abroad, but he was fixated on coming back here.”