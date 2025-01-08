Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motherwell were in action against Kilmarnock in the Premiership.

Motherwell drew 0-0 away from home against Kilmarnock in their latest Premiership clash.

Amid a relentless run of games in the festive period, a midweek clash in the freezing cold at Rugby Park probably wasn’t an ideal remedy to aching joints and muscles. But three points were again on the agenda and thoughts of tiredness would need shelved for both sides to make this a competitive affair.

For new Motherwell signing, Coventry City loanee Kai Andrews, this was quite the weather welcome to Scotland as he made the bench a day after joining the club. Off the back of a 2-0 win against Aberdeen, there was a chance to cement a top six spot amid a clustered pack of teams in the league’s middle section.

It was a bombardment of Killie attacks in the first 20, the home fans encouraged by what their team were doing in the game, a super Aston Oxborough stop from a Joe Wright keeping this level. Then an opener for the hosts looked to have been found by Brad Lyons but his curling effort was deemed offside.

Then Fraser Murray went narrowly wide, as Tony Watt’s effort up the other end was dwarfed by more than a few clear Kilmarnock chances. The game had the look and feel of the 1-0 defeat at Hearts just under a week prior where the performance was off it and a loss was had, with something needing to change urgently in this one before it got away from Motherwell.

It didn’t get a whole lot better in the second half albeit the rate of Killie chances had somewhat subsided. Oxborough was again up to the task when Marley Watkins fired from inside the away box, using his body to deny a goal-bound shot as the ante was dialled up a touch by Derek McInnes’ men. The emotions must have been rollercoaster like for his counterpart in the stand, Stuart Kettlewell, who was serving a one-game touchline ban.

A powerful Watt drive brought Motherwell close to stealing a win as did a Stephen O’Donnell effort but Bruce Anderson was also near to finding three points at the other end. Dan Casey then celebrated blocking a Jack Burroughs effort like a goal as spoils were shared. Here are three things I spotted watching from the press box at Rugby Park

Half full or half empty?

There’s a couple of ways at assessing this one. One could be the sign of a good team is one that digs out results even when not playing well. Another is the level of performance in the first half was akin to the one that was blasted at Tynecastle. Nobody will complain about taking a point from this one, a tough venue midweek with a squad running on fumes, but they’ll be keen to start games faster more consistently.

Gritty defence

It’s an area of the park that has been criticised at times but the defensive players stood up and were certainly counted. Oxborough made some good stops, Casey won plenty of duels and Gordon took bangs every few minutes until he was eventually taken off. They are a huge reason as to why Motherwell took anything from this.

Andrews emergence

There was a first sighting on the bench for new signing Andrews, who joined on loan from Coventry City on Tuesday. He looked a lively player but such a tough match to come into. Raw talent but will be better for having had some early exposure.