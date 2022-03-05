Motherwell 1-1 Dundee: Efford's first goal for Steelmen earns draw against basement boys Dundee

Joe Efford scored his first Motherwell goal against Dundee (Pic courtesy of Motherwell FC)

Dundee – riddled by pre-match Covid problems and bossed by former Motherwell gaffer Mark McGhee – stunned the hosts by taking the lead after just six minutes when Paul McMullan shot home impressively with his right foot after controlling a long diagonal ball and beating Stephen O’Donnell.

And the visitors were almost two up within three minutes when Max Anderson’s shot narrowly missed the target after a Ryan Sweeney headed set-up following a corner.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee continued to be the team in the ascendancy and Sweeney headed off target after McMullan’s cross.

Gradually the Steelmen gained a foothold and levelled on 18 minutes when Joe Efford struck home his first goal for the club at the second attempt from eight yards after a fine assist by Kevin van Veen.

Having opened his account, Efford almost doubled his tally just before half-time when he shot wide after a Sean Goss cross.

The even nature of the contest continued in the second half, with the visitors’ Declan McDaid forcing home keeper Liam Kelly into a save.

At the other end, Efford shot just too high after a pass by Ricki Lamie, who has signed a pre-contract deal to join Dundee this summer.

A McMullan cross for the Dee then found McDaid who shot high and wide from very close range.

Motherwell dominated the last 20 minutes in their search for a winner, but were unable to breach the Dark Blues’ rearguard.

Van Veen’s shot from a tight angle was saved, before a superb piece of skill from the Dutch forward saw him flick Efford’s throw-in to substitute Ross Tierney, whose shot was stopped by visiting keeper Harry Sharp.

As the one-way traffic towards Dundee’s goal continued late on, Callum Slattery had a shot from distance saved before Woolery’s injury time effort was also stopped.