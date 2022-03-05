Motherwell 1-1 Dundee: Efford's first goal for Steelmen earns draw against basement boys Dundee

Dundee – riddled by pre-match Covid problems and bossed by former Motherwell gaffer Mark McGhee – stunned the hosts by taking the lead after just six minutes when Paul McMullan shot home impressively with his right foot after controlling a long diagonal ball and beating Stephen O’Donnell.
And the visitors were almost two up within three minutes when Max Anderson’s shot narrowly missed the target after a Ryan Sweeney headed set-up following a corner.
Dundee continued to be the team in the ascendancy and Sweeney headed off target after McMullan’s cross.
Gradually the Steelmen gained a foothold and levelled on 18 minutes when Joe Efford struck home his first goal for the club at the second attempt from eight yards after a fine assist by Kevin van Veen.
Having opened his account, Efford almost doubled his tally just before half-time when he shot wide after a Sean Goss cross.
The even nature of the contest continued in the second half, with the visitors’ Declan McDaid forcing home keeper Liam Kelly into a save.
At the other end, Efford shot just too high after a pass by Ricki Lamie, who has signed a pre-contract deal to join Dundee this summer.
A McMullan cross for the Dee then found McDaid who shot high and wide from very close range.
Motherwell dominated the last 20 minutes in their search for a winner, but were unable to breach the Dark Blues’ rearguard.
Van Veen’s shot from a tight angle was saved, before a superb piece of skill from the Dutch forward saw him flick Efford’s throw-in to substitute Ross Tierney, whose shot was stopped by visiting keeper Harry Sharp.
As the one-way traffic towards Dundee’s goal continued late on, Callum Slattery had a shot from distance saved before Woolery’s injury time effort was also stopped.
There were home shouts for a foul on Tierney after the rebound, but the referee wasn’t interested.