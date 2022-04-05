Crowd trouble cast a shadow over Sunday’s Old Firm clash between Rangers and Celtic

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has called for tougher action on fans who cause trouble at football games - insisting a strict liability system doesn’t work.

Sunday’s Old Firm encounter at Ibrox was marred by bottle-throwing incidents involving Rangers supporters in the stands.

The start of the second half was delayed when Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart pointed out shards of broken glass in the penalty area to referee Willie Collum, while other objects including coins and a plastic container were thrown at Hoops winger Felipe Jota as he was preparing to take a corner kick.

A collection of glass bottles left behind at Ibrox after Sunday's Old Firm match which Celtic won 2-1 to go six points clear at the top of the Premiership. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A member of Celtic’s backroom later required stitches after being struck in the head as he made his way down the tunnel following the Parkhead clubs 2-1 victory.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon labelled the actions of those responsible as “unacceptable” and now Doncaster has appealed for stricter punishments.

He told The Times: “Strict liability simply does not work, as the repeated fines for specific clubs in UEFA competitions season after season demonstrate very clearly.

“The answer must be far harsher and targeted punishments for the individuals who perpetrate the crime, including a more regular use of football banning orders and, where necessary, custodial sentences.

“There are two main forms of strict liability which have been proposed and neither of them will work.

“The first is to punish the home club for any transgressions in their ground, whether it’s by the away fans or home fans.

“Unfortunately, this will act as an incentive for some away fans to misbehave, knowing the home clubs will suffer the punishment for their actions.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“It will inevitably result in clubs refusing to sell tickets to away fans, with the obvious detrimental impact on our game.

“The second is to make clubs strictly liable for the behaviour of their fans at away matches and this will simply lead to clubs refusing to sell their fans tickets for other grounds, for fear of being punished if they misbehave.

“The significant investment by clubs in CCTV technology means it’s far easier to spot and act on incidents caused by the tiny minority of fans who misbehave.

“Clubs, footballing authorities and the overwhelming majority of decent fans abhor the actions of those who engage in criminal acts at games.