By Clare Grant

Billy’s wife Liz was on hand to help mark the opening of the new ‘Bill y McNeill Sports Park’ which is within the grounds of his former school at Our Lady’s High.

A member of the famous Lisbon Lions, Billy and his teammates from that side are already immortalised in North Lanarkshire’s sporting hall of fame at Ravenscraig Sports Centre.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, Billy passed away in April 2019 after battling with dementia. His wife Liz was joined by pupils and teachers from Our Lady’s High School and Frank McNally, North Lanarkshire Council’s Convener of Education.

Another player from that all conquering side from 1967, the first British team to win the European Cup, Bobby Murdoch, also attended the secondary.

Celtic FC, Chief Executive Michael Nicholson said: “It is magnificent that Billy’s name will adorn this new pitch, acting I am sure as a huge inspiration to so many young people from different school and community teams, across a variety of sports.

“Billy will forever be regarded as an icon of sport, not just in Scotland, but globally. While achieving such greatness, Billy also represented Celtic and Scotland with professionalism, dedication and humility.

"I am sure that Billy’s family will be very proud that through this new sporting facility named after him.

The high school, founded in 1888 the same year as Celtic FC, has had other famous former pupils including Manchester United great Sir Matt Busby, former Motherwell FC player Stephen Pearson and Arsenal fullback and former Celtic star Kieran Tierney.

The all-weather 11-a-side pitch will be used by the school and local community teams and organisations for a number of sports.