The 31-year-old will take charge of just his second Celtic vs Rangers derby showdown.

Nick Walsh has been named as the referee in charge of the first Old Firm meeting of the season between Celtic and Rangers at Parkhead.

Ange Postecoglou’s side host their fierce city rivals in Glasgow’s East End on Saturday knowing a victory would see the regining Premiership champions stretch their lead at the top to five points.

However, the Ibrox club could leapfrog Celtic should they emerge victorious in what is sure to be an explosive contest between the two title contenders.

Referee Nick Walsh turned down a penalty appeal early in the first half, with TV pictures later suggesting it was a good call

It will be just the second time Walsh has been appointed as the man in the middle for a Glasgow derby, having previously took charge of Rangers’ 4-1 win at Ibrox behind closed door during the Covid pandemic in 2021. Walsh sent off Hoops skipper Callum McGregor during the match.

The Scottish FA have announced the 31-year-old will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Calum Spence, with Steven McLean confirmed as the fourth official.

Walsh officiated Celtic’s 2-0 victory over Aberdeen on flag day in July and also managed Rangers’ impressive 4-0 demolition against Ross County two weeks later.

Vastly experienced whistler Bobby Madden was handed two Old Firm fixtures last season but he has since moved south of the border to join the English FA.

John Beaton was in charge of the most recent encounter between the clubs towards the end of last term, while Willie Collum and Kevin Clancy were also selected throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

Former category one referees Stevie Conroy and Des Roache believe Walsh is the outsanding candidate to handle the occasion.

Conroy told the Get Involved Referee podcast: “I think it’s the sensible decision. In the current circumstances I don’t think they could give it to anybody else.

“You just can’t overstate it. I’ve said before what it’s like to be in the middle of it. They might be a bit more staid than they used to be, but you can’t overstate the size of the game.

“He’s done one already but this will be the first one he will have done in front of fans and there will be 60,000. So if he was nervous the last time he’s in for a surprise. He’ll love it and he is more than fit for it.”

Callum McGregor was sent off by Nick Walsh in the first half of the Ranger v Celtic clash on Sunday. Picture: SNS

Roache added: “He has been quickly gaining a reputation as Scotland’s No1 referee and he has scarcely put a foot wrong in the new season.

“He is the natural choice for the first one of the season and it’s a big vote of confidence for Nick so early on. I certainly think he’s the right man for the job.