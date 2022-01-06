The 19-year-old striker finished top scorer during last season’s Danske Bank Women’s Premiership with 23 goals

Glasgow City have completed the signing of Northern Ireland international Kerry Beattie on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Glentoran.

The 19-year-old striker joins the 15-time SWPL champions after finishing last season’s Danske Bank Women’s Premiership as top scorer with 23 goals.

Beattie, who has been capped six times for the national team, becomes City head coach Eileen Gleeson’s first signing since her appointment in October.

Her ruthless form in front of goal played a crucial part in helping Glentoran to the league title last season before scoring her first international goal during a FIFA World Cup Qualifying victory over North Macedonia in November.

Beattie joins a quartet of players who agreed new contract extensions last month as Gleeson begins to assemble her squad ahead of next season.

Commenting on her move to City, Beattie said: “I feel absolutely delighted to be joining a team as prestigious as Glasgow City.

“I am looking forward to this next chapter in my life and the opportunity to develop my game further greatly excites me. I can’t wait to meet the team and get to work.”

Gleeson added: “I’m delighted to welcome Kerry to the club. Kerry is an exciting young prospect with the qualities that we look for at Glasgow City.

“I’m looking forward to working with Kerry and have no doubt that she will adapt quickly and be a great addition to the team.”

Pending international clearance, Beattie, who will wear the number 11 jersey, is likely to be included in the City squad for Sunday’s Scottish Women’s Cup game against Queen’s Park at Petershill.

Tickets for this match which will kick-off at 4pm are available online via glasgowcityfc.co.uk/shop.