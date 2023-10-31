Neil Lennon was asked if he would consider the role following club legend Steven MacLean’s dismissal at the weekend.

Former Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has ruled himself out of the running to be named St Johnstone’s next manager.

The Northern Irishman - who has been out of work since being sakced by Cypriot outfit Omonia Nicosia last year - was listed among the bookies possible contenders to replace rookie boss Steven MacLean at McDiarmid Park after he was shown the door on Sunday following a dismal start to the season.

The Perth club are without a Scottish Premiership victory in their opening nine matches and currently sit rock bottom of the table, but it won’t be Lennon taking over the Saints hot seat after he discussed a potential return to management.

Asked on PLZ Soccer if the vacant post would appeal to him, Lennon indicated the job could be a difficult one for any manager at present and that it would not suit his ambitions right now.

He responded: “Maybe. I think it’s a very difficult job currently. I think when you look at how difficult it’s been for Steven you’ve got to pay tribute to the job previous managers, Tommy Wright, Callum Davidson did. They don’t have a huge budget. They’ve always been a difficult team to play against.

“Really well set up defensively and there’s goals in the team. This season they just look bereft of any idea of how they’re gonna score a goal and they’re leaking goals at the other end.

