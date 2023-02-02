The Soccer 5 Championship will be played on March 12, with entry for teams costing £50.

Following the success of the Scottish Minorities Football Cup, Oceanic Sports is getting ready to host their second competition in partnership with the Well Foundation.

The Soccer 5 Championship is Scotland’s first national five-a-side tournament which will be played across all major Scottish cities in 2023. The first Soccer 5 will take place on March 12, at 10am at Soccerworld Glasgow which can be found at 20 Croftcroighn Road.

The competition will then be played in cities such as Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh with the plan to eventually take it nationally.

This is another step in Oceanic Sports goal of bringing communities together via sporting events. This event is being supported by the Scottish Police Muslim Association (SPMA) and Show Racism the Red Card.

Oceanic Sports are looking for teams of friends, family members or work mates to take part. Entry for the tournament will cost £50. Teams can enter here: tickettailor.com/events/wellfoundationsportsacademy/820239

A spokesperson from Oceanic Sports said: “We were incredibly proud of the success of SMFC so we can’t wait to take this latest competition across the country. We want regular people to enter their 5 a side teams and come test themselves for a good cause.”

*The Well Foundation is a registered charity founded in 2009 and based in Bellshill. Their primary aim is to raise money to install hand pumps, deep bore wells and establish health and sanitation programmes to provide safe, clean drinking Water for all.