The event will be held in partnership with the Well Foundation and the Scottish Association of Mental Health on April 2nd.

For their third event, Oceanic Sports are preparing to host the first annual Scottish Ladies Football Cup (SLFC) on April 2.

The one-day all-women seven-a-side tournament will be held Toryglen Regional Football Centre in Glasgow with matches starting at 5pm. Friends, family and work colleagues from across Scotland are encouraged to enter themselves into the competition for the opportunity to be crowned champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oceanic Sports will once again be partnering with the Well Foundation as well as the SAMH (Scottish Association of Mental Health) who are also celebrating their 100-year anniversary this year.

Today in over 60 communities they work with adults and young people providing mental heal social care sport, services in primary care, schools and further education, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oceanic Sports continue to bring communities together through exciting sporting events. Entry for the tournament is £70 and teams can sign up at: www.tickettailor.com/events/wellfoundationsportsacademy/820230