The Glasgow giants will face Liverpool and Manchester United in the iconic indoor event which will be screened by 360 Sports TV in July.

Celtic and Rangers have announced their squads for the indoor Masters Football competition next month.

The six-a-side tournament, which will be held at the Braehead Arena on July 8, is returning to your television screens following an 10-year absence.

Both Old Firm clubs will battle it out against a star-studded Liverpool and Manchester United during the event, which is being screened by organisers and newly launched sports documentary streaming service by 360 Sports Television.

Set up by legendary Celtic manager Martin O’Neill and his former Nottingham Forest team-mate Tony Woodcock. the tournament sees retired players over the age of 35 lace up their boots once more and treat fans to a series of fast-paced, small-sided 15-minute games.

The four teams will take part in a round-robin style group stage format before the top two sides face off in a winner-takes-all final for the right to be crowned champions.

England international Adam Lallana is also involved in the venture, while former Premier League greats such as Paul Scholes and Steve McManaman will also take part.

The excitement has now ramped up a notch after the competition’s social media team revealed which ex-stars will be turning out for the Hoops and the Light Blues.

Confirmed Squad Lists

CELTIC - Rab Douglas, Mark Wilson, Kelvin Wilson, Stiliyan Petrov, Kris Commons, Joe Ledley, Simon Donnelly, Carlton Cole.

RANGERS - Roy Carroll, Carlos Cuellar, Alan Hutton, Barry Ferguson, Lee McCulloch, Pedro Mendes, Kris Boyd, Michael Mols.

Tickets are selling fast so make sure to secure your seat! On sale from £25 for adults and £22 for U/16s and can be purchased HERE.

A VIP Platinum Admission Package is priced at £150pp. This includes; VIP seats, Buffet food and soft drinks, event programme and souvenir, attend player registration with all players –opportunity for selfies and autographs.

Doors open at 18:00 with Kick Off at 19:30.