Old Firm legends will compete in the long-awaited return of Masters Football in Glasgow this summer after an 11-year wait.

The popular six-a-side tournament is being relaunched after more than a decade by sports documentary streaming site 360 Sports Television, with the event taking place at the Braehead Arena on July 8.

It will include former players from Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool as well as legends from both Rangers and Celtic.

Paul Scholes, Steve McManaman and Wes Brown will likely feature in the competition, which was previously screened by Sky Sports between 2000-2011.

Ex-Hoops striker Frank McAvennie and former Gers talisman Ally McCoist took part in the original run of Masters Football and plans are already in place for a full, major tournament with regional heats in 2023.

The tournament in Glasgow will boast the same iconic blue carpet, featuring four teams battling it out over two eight minute halves, with the top two from the group progressing to the final.

Former Arsenal and England striker Tony Woodcock is a co-founder of 360 Sports alongside ex-Celtic manager Martin O’Neill and current Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana.

Two-time European Cup winner Woodcock said: “It just feels fantastic to bring Masters Football back to life. It has really history and there’s been a tremendous buzz over social media recently with petitions to revive the tournament.

“I played in the first ever series of Masters Football which immediately caught the attention of fans up and down the country who delighted in watching their heroes from the past showing off their skills once again.

“Now, I’m so thrilled to be playing a part in bringing this iconic tournament back to the viewing public.”

John Warrington, 360 Sports Television producer, reckons he has a few ideas up his sleeve to keep today’s demanding audiences entertained on the day.

He admitted: “Having been involved with the production of the first series of Masters Football and presented the highlights version on Channel 4, this has definitely been a 360-degree journey for me and it holds very special memories.