Old Firm team news: Celtic and Rangers starting XI’s confirmed for Parkhead showdown

Scottish football’s marquee fixture returns for the first time this season... and the all important team news is in.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is plenty at stake at Parkhead this lunchtime as Celtic take on Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of the season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side currently have a two-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table after five games and the regining champions would make a serious statement of intent if they are to beat their Glasgow rivals and stretch their lead at the top to five.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men will have full belief they can emerge victorious in the city’s East End after securing Champions League group stage qualifcation earlier this month.

Celtic and Rangers clash at Celtic Park this lunchtime.

The atmosphere is heating up outside the stadium and the stage is set for another fierce derby encounter. Both managers have submitted their starting line-ups ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off.

Postecoglou has opted to leave Moritz Jenz on the bench, with Carl Starfelt favoured to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers at centre-half.

Liel Abada, who scored a hat-trick during the nine-goal rout of Dundee United, is preferred over Daizen Maeda, with Kyogo Furuhashi leading the line.

Celtic’s front three have scored 13 of their 21 domestic goals so far this season.

Opposite number Van Bronckhorst has included veteran midfielder Steven Davis in his side alongside John Lundstram and Glen Kamara, while striker Alfredo Morelos is named on the bench as he returns to the squad.

Midfielder Tom Lawrence has been ruled out with a knee injury until after the international break.

CELTIC: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, O’Riley, Hatate, Abada, Jota, Furuhashi

SUBS: Siegrist (GK), Jenz, Giakoumakis, Haksabanovic, Mooy, Turnbull, Maeda, Forrest, Ralston

RANGERS: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic, Kamara, Lundstram, Davis, Tillman, Kent, Colak

SUBS: McGregor (GK), Yilmaz, King, Devine, Jack, Arfield, Wright, Sakala, Morelos