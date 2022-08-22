Both clubs will continue to receive a ticket allocation of under 1000 for away supporters this season.

Celtic and Rangers will continue to have less than 1,000 supporters present when they play away from home during an Old Firm match.

The Glasgow giants were limited to an allocation of just 900 tickets for the visiting team when they travelled to either Parkhead or Ibrox Stadium last season and that figure will remain in place this term.

According to the Scottish Sun, Celtic were open to the idea of a return to selling up to 8,000 tickets to away fans, but only a restricted number will be permitted entry to the respective grounds.

Rangers will have 900 fans present at the first Old Firm match of the season.

Rangers decided to cut the number on away tickets on offer from the originally tally in May 2018, leading their Glasgow rivals to respond in kind.

The Gers revealed the decision was based on their supporters’ best interest to allow a record number of season ticket holders into Ibrox.

Since then there have been several derby fixtures played out post-Covid that have only had a small number of away fans in attendance.

The first Old Firm meeting of the new cinch Premiership campaign will be played at Celtic Park on September 3, while the traditional New Year derby staged on January 2 will be held at Ibrox.