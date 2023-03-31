Park’s Motor Group enters SWPL partnership as Club 1872 confirm Rangers board meeting

Communication between the two parties has broken down in recent years.

The Scottish Women’s Premier League have announced an exciting new partnership with Rangers chairman Douglas Park’s Motor Group, who will become an official partner of the SWPL.

The agreement will run until the end of the 2025/26 season. As part of this new deal, Park’s Motor Group will also become the title sponsor of the SWPL and SWPL 2 for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

SWPL managing director, Fiona McIntyre said: “We’re thrilled to have Park’s Motor Group on board. They are huge supporters of the Scottish game, with significant history of investing in Scottish football, and in particular the women’s game in recent times.

“This is another significant milestone for the women’s game here in Scotland, and is the first time in the history of the game that the leagues and the cup have both had title sponsorship. This illustrates the continued growth and progress of the game here in Scotland and the desire for companies to align themselves in the long term with the girls’ and women’s game.”

A Park’s Motor Group spokesperson added: “Park’s are proud of our association with Scottish football over the last fifty years. We are delighted to continue our support of the women’s game and we look forward to working with Fiona and her team at the SWPL to help grow the league.”

Meanwhile, prominent Rangers supporters group Club 1872 have confirmed that they will hold a meeting with the Rangers board for the first time since March 2020.

Ibrox chairman Douglas Park and other club officials have refused to communicate with shareholders in the last few years as discontent between the two parties escalated and the relationship had broken down. However, that could now be resolved as both groups comes together to discuss a number of issues surrounding the day-to-day running of the football club.

Club 1872 will vote against the reappointment of Rangers chairman Douglas Park. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

A statement read: “The Club 1872 Board wishes to update Contributors on our efforts to engage with the RIFC Board since Chairman, Douglas Park’s public commitment at the RIFC AGM in December 2022, to speak with us.

“Mr Park responded to us last week, indicating that he, his son, Graeme Park and Managing Director Stewart Robertson would meet with us on 26th April. The meeting has now been confirmed. We will update Contributors following this meeting, which will be the first with representatives of the RIFC Board since March 2020.”

