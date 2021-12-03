Further good news broke from Firhill earlier as defender Stephen Hendrie penned a contract extension

Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall has been named as the Scottish Championship Glen’s Manager of the Month for November following a run of three consecutive victories.

The Jags enjoyed an excellent month, beating league leaders Kilmarnock 1-0 before storming to a 4-0 win over Ayr United and ending November unbeaten in eight outings with a narrow victory over Hamilton Accies.

Thistle currently sit among the play-off spots in fourth, just two points off the top of the table.

McCall said: “You only get these awards with wins and so to win every game we played through November was a very difficult thing to do.

“It’s all credit to the players who go out on to the pitch and work hard to earn the victories. This month we have seen different types of victories from digging out wins to being in control and a little more comfortable.

“November has given us a bit of momentum that makes December a very, very big month for us. We’ve got three games at Firhill which has been jumping lately so I hope a large and vocal home support will come out for those massive games and we can continue to give them something to cheer about.”

Meanwhile, defender Stephen Hendrie has penned a contract extension with the Maryhill outfit, keeping him at the club until the end of the season.

The former Hamilton and West Ham United full-back joined Thistle in September on a short-term deal and has made two appearances, including a terrific display against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup last Friday.

Firhill boss McCall added: “I’m very pleased to get Stephen signed up. He’s been very unlucky in his times here so far because the defence has been in such good form that he’s not had much game time.

“He’s trained brilliantly though and I think he’s performed well in the games he has played.

“You always want competition in the squad and the fact that a player of Stephen’s quality hasn’t been able to get regular game time tells you that we have that just now.