The Jags are on an eight-match unbeaten run ahead of their visit to Palmerston Park on Saturday

Ross MacIver insists Partick Thistle have a point to prove when they return to Palmerston Park to face Championship basement boys Queen of the South on league duty this weekend.

The Jags, looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine games, suffered their most recent defeat against the Dumfries outfit at the start of October, losing 2-0 in a SPFL Trust Trophy tie.

The 22-year-old striker passed up some good opportunities during the match and is determined to ensure Thistle are not on the receiving end of another defeat to Allan Johnston’s side.

Queens currently occupy bottom spot in the table after securing just three wins and three draws from their opening 15 fixtures.

“We are looking to get revenge for the Cup defeat”, said MacIver, launching the new 2021/22 SPFL Sticker Collection.

“I missed a few chances in that game so hopefully if I get one in this game I can put it away.

“The place has been buzzing for a few weeks now and hopefully we can keep the good run going. We are looking to go down to Palmerston and get a result.

“We have worked so hard recently and everything is falling into place, but it’s the old cliche, we have to just take it one game at a time.

“If you look too far ahead that’s when you can get caught out. You can’t say we are going to get three points here and there.

“Anything can happen in the game, you could get a red card in the first ten minutes and the game plan then goes out of the window, so we will take it one game at a time.

“Training has been difficult in the conditions this week and the astroturf has been a bit harder than usual but you just have to get wrapped up warm and get on with it.”

The former Motherwell youngster has seen his game-time limited this season as a result of the impressive form of favoured strike duo Brian Graham and Zak Rudden, who have combined to brilliant effect.

However, MacIver knows he must ready when called upon and believes being adaptable in different positions is likely to increase his chances of gaining more competitive action under his belt.

He stated: “It’s been a bit frustrating for me this season. I started a few games early on in the campaign but recently the other strikers have been scoring goals on this good run.

“When you look at the number of goals they have scored, it means I can’t really complain about not starting when they are doing the business.

“I have to bide my time but hopefully there might be a chance for me to get back in over the next few weeks.

“As a sub when you come on you have to perform and try and have an impact on the game. You can’t just try and float through it, you have to impress.

“My best position is as a striker but you can’t just stick to one position, you have to be versatile and able to play a few.

“If you stick to one then you narrow your chances of being involved in as many games. If you can play two or three then it helps the manager and yourself to get more game time.

“We have a small squad and having boys who can play in several positions helps out.”