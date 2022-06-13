The 31-year-old left Dunfermline at the end of last season after their relegation to League One

Partick Thistle have signed former fan favourite Steven Lawless on a two-year-deal.

The creative midfielder left relegated Dunfermline at the end of last season and returns to Firhill for a second spell after a previous six year stint with the Jags between 2012 and 2018.

The 31-year-old wide player, a product of Motherwell’s youth academy, helped Thistle win the First Division and achieve promotion to the Scottish Premiership during his first spell at the club, contributing 14 goals from 41 appearances.

Lawless continued to play an important role for Alan Archibald’s side in the top-flight before departing for Livingston.

He has since turned out Burton Albion, Motherwell and most recently the Pars, where he scored three times in 20 appearances.

Thistle manager Ian McCall said: “I’m very happy to get the deal for Stevie sorted.

“The wide areas were an area we felt we needed to add to ahead of the new season and bringing him to the group gives us some real creativity in that area.

“He’s a player who can set others up or be a goal threat himself and I don’t think you can have too many players like that.

“On top of that, he’s been here before and knows exactly what it means to play for Partick Thistle and represent this club every week.

“He was part of a very successful Thistle team in the second tier previously and hopefully he can be part of another one this season.”

Lawless becomes the Jags FIFTH summer addition following the arrival of Anton Dowds (Falkirk), Harry Milne (Cove Rangers), Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) and Jack McMillan.

Commenting on his move, Lawless told JagZone: “I’m delighted to be back. It’s been in the pipeline for a while to be honest, so I’m happy to get it done.

“As soon as I knew of the club’s interest it was the only place I wanted to go. Even since I left (at the end of my first spell) I’ve never hid my feelings for the club.

“I’ve been back to watch the team play on a few occasions and it’s obviously a club that is close to my heart having spent so many years here previously.