The Scotland Under-21 international agreed a pre-contract move to Dens Park in the summer

Partick Thistle star Zak Rudden is nearing a permanent move to Dundee after the Premiership side stepped up their attempt to land the striker before tonight’s deadline.

The 21-year-old agreed a pre-contract move to Dens Park in the summer last week but GlasgowWorld understands Dark Blues manager James McPake WILL bring Rudden to Tayside later today.

An agreement between both clubs has reportedly been reached, with the Jags set to gain compensation for losing their star man.

Partick Thistle's Zak Rudden has signed a pre-contract with Dundee. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

As part of the deal, Dundee frontman Alex Jakubiak will move in the opposite direction on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Englishman began his career at Premier League side Watford before heading out on several loan spells in England’s lower leagues.