The Scotland Under-21 international has signed a deal until 2025 with the Dens Park outfit

Partick Thistle have confirmed Zak Rudden will join Dundee in the summer but have issued a transfer warning to the Premiership side.

The 21-year-old striker has agreed a pre-contract move to Dens Park and it is believed Dark Blues manager James McPake may swoop to sign Rudden this month.

The Jags frontman is out of contract at the end of the season and has turned down a new deal at Firhill to further his career in the City of Discovery.

GlasgowWorld reported Rudden had attracted bids from fellow top-flight sides St Johnstone and Motherwell earlier this month, with English League Two side Carlisle United also thought to be interested.

Those offers were rejected by the Maryhill club, with manager Ian McCall putting a six-figure price tag on his top scorer.

However, the Dees have now won the race to secure Rudden’s signature until 2025 and they could stump up the cash to make him their newest addition over the coming days.

A statement released on the Partick Thistle website read: “Partick Thistle Football Club acknowledges Dundee Football Club’s announcement of Zak Rudden’s pre-contract signing.

Zak Rudden celebrates scoring the opening goal in Partick Thistle's title-clinching rout of Falkirk at Firhill. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“The club reiterates that Zak is an important member of our first team squad and will remain so until the end of the season unless a satisfactory offer is made during the January transfer window.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

The Scotland Under-21 international joined Thistle in January 2020 after coming through the youth ranks at Rangers and spent successful loan spells at Falkirk and Plymouth Argyle.