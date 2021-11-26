Jags supporters will be able to lay scarves and tributes at McParland Way next to Firhill stadium

Partick Thistle will pay tribute to the life of two-time former manager Bertie Auld before, during and after tonight’s Scottish Cup fixture against Dunfermline Athletic at Firhill.

Supporters will be able to lay scarves and tributes at McParland Way next to the stadium, while a minute’s applause will take place immediately before kick-off.

Following the game all Thistle supporters – and those of other clubs - are invited to raise a glass and toast Bertie. This will take place at 10.30pm, as a nod to Bertie’s nickname, Ten Thirty #TenThirtyForBertie

Gerry Britton, Partick Thistle CEO, said: “Bertie Auld is very fondly remembered at Firhill not only for his track record as manager, both in the top flight and many cup runs, but also for the charisma and personality he brought to the role, setting a template for many of his successors.

“Most of all, he was just a great, great man, a family man and fantastic company, which I was privileged to experience through the years.

“It’s only right that Partick Thistle as a club along with our supporters pay a fulsome tribute this Friday at what remains a difficult time for Bertie’s family and close friends, who continue to be in our thoughts.”