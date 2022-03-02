Motherwell 0-1 Ross County: First half penalty condemns Steelmen to defeat

It was a frustrating night for Graham Alexander's Motherwell side against Ross County (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

The key incident in a disappointing first half came after 14 minutes when Motherwell defender Jake Carroll was adjudged to have fouled Kayne Ramsay at the expense of a penalty.

TV replays of the incident appeared to show that any contact on Ramsay had first occured outside the penalty area.

However, referee John Beaton pointed to the spot and Joseph Hungbo convincingly shot past home keeper Liam Kelly from 12 yards.

Other than a great run and cross from ’Well’s Kaiyne Woolery after 27 minutes, it was an opening 45 minutes largely devoid of excitement for the 3597 spectators in attendance.

Things livened up just a minute into the second half when home forward Connor Shields sent a great chance wide from close range after a fine pass by Kevin van Veen.

Van Veen repeated the trick on 64 minutes with an excellent pass to Woolery whose effort was blocked by away keeper Ross Laidlaw’s legs.

Dutch forward van Veen headed a Carroll free-kick off target and substitute Callum Slattery shot over as ’Well dominated.

Continued late pressure saw fellow sub Joe Efford’s shot deflected wide after a van Veen cross, before Jordan Roberts – yet another replacement – had a header from point blank range saved following the resultant corner.