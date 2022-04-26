Six Celtic and two Rangers players have been named in PFA Scotland’s Premiership Team of the Season.

The union, representing professional footballers across Scotland, released its annual list of the best starting XI in the league this season.

As well as eight players representing the Old Firm, the line-up also includes two Hearts and one Ross County player.

The players who have been chosen for the best XI have been voted for by their fellow professionals.

With just four games to go - including what could be a vital Old Firm clash at the weekend - Celtic lead Rangers by six points in the Premiership table.

Jota (left) and Kyogo Furuhashi are among six Celtic players named in the 2022 PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Parkhead club have also scored 10 more goals than the Ibrox side in the 34 games so far - all while keeping a tighter defence, conceding just 19 goals.

After a sluggish start to the season, Celtic have dominated the league - and that is reflected in the voting.

Here is the Premiership Team of the Season:

GOALKEEPER: Craig Gordon - Hearts

DEFENDERS: James Tavernier - Rangers ; Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic ; John Souttar - Hearts; Josip Juranovic - Celtic

MIDFIELDERS: Tom Rogic - Celtic; Callum McGregor - Celtic

WINGERS: Jota - Celtic; Regan Charles-Cook - Ross County