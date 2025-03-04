The latest news relating to both Glasgow clubs on Tuesday afternoon

Celtic are motoring towards retaining the Scottish Premiership crown with just three wins required to wrap up the silverware for a fourth consecutive season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side thrashed St Mirren 5-2 in Paisley on Saturday night following Rangers’ 2-1 loss against Motherwell at Ibrox to leave the Hoops 16 points clear at the top of the table.

Here’s a look at some of the latest headlines from the two Glasgow clubs on Tuesday lunchtime.

Clement shares his ultimate Rangers regret

Sacked Rangers boss Philippe Clement has broken his silence following his departure from Ibrox. The Belgian left the club 13 points behind Celtic in the Premiership table and was shown the door after his side’s 2-0 loss against St Mirren on last month.

Posting on his Instagram account, Clement released an open letter to Rangers fans about his time in Glasgow. He wrote: “Dear Rangers, it has taken me a few days to fully process and accept the end of my time at this exceptional club. I leave with a heavy heart, frustrated and disappointed that I couldn’t consistently bring the team to the level we all expected.

“I understand your frustrations, and I share them. We worked passionately, day and night, and while we faced challenges, I will never forget the many great moments we had together. Your unwavering support and the energy from the fans made those times truly special. In those moments, it felt like we were one big family.

“For that reason, Rangers will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you, Philippe.”

Ex Celtic boss to take part in Q&A session

Former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan will take part in a question and answer session in Clydebank later this month.

Strachan, who managed the Hoops between 2005 and 2009, will appear at the Golden Jubilee Hotel on Friday, March 28 to discuss first-hand his time in charge of the Parkhead club, while providing an insight into his book - ‘Strachan - my life in football’.

Doors open at 6pm, with the event hosted by SNN Sports. Tickets include a pie and beer on arrival. There will be photo opportunities throughout the evening as well as a raffle and auction.

Limited tickets are available and can be purchased HERE - those wishing to attend are urged to book now before they’re gone.