Powerleague Glasgow offering free ‘prime-time pitches’ with new Ladbrokes partnership

‘Prime-Time Pitches’ will give customers the chance to access pitches worth up to £400 each month

Ladbrokes offers chance to play on Powerleague Glasgow pitches for free

Throughout 2023, Ladbrokes will be offering football players a free game of 5-a side football as part of their ‘Prime-Time Pitch’ promotion, where one lucky team will win a four-week pitch hire slot during Powerleague Glasgow peak time from 7pm onwards on a Thursday evening.

The new initiative will be available to football players at every level, whether they are a competitive 5-a-side team, an after-work club, or a group of friends who fancy a kick-about.

They will have the chance to win free access to ‘Prime-Time Pitches’ by entering a draw on Ladbrokes’ Twitter channel (https://twitter.com/Ladbrokes). Teams will have the chance to win four weeks’ worth of playing time every month.

The offer, which is available at ten different Powerleague sites across the UK and Ireland including Powerleague Glasgow, will give players the chance to access pitches worth up to £400 each month.

The partnership also includes a nationwide 5-a-side football tournament, offering players across the country the chance to be crowned the best 5-a-side team in the UK. It consists of four qualifying rounds and a final which will take place in Birmingham on July 1.

The 10 participating Powerleague Prime-Time Pitches include Birmingham, Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Shepherds Bush (London), Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle and Stoke.

Head of Brand for Ladbrokes, Kelly Rose said: “We can’t wait to kick off this partnership with Powerleague. It will help Ladbrokes build a presence at the heart of football culture and entertainment, and really underlines our ‘We Play Together’ proposition.

“We want to give players of all levels the opportunity to have a chance of claiming a pitch at a prime time for free and our first ever national tournament promises to mix football with popular culture in a way that has never been done before.”

Powerleague is the original and premier provider of small-sided football in the UK.

Head of Commercial for Powerleague, Dominic Reed commented: “We’re thrilled to be launching this partnership with Ladbrokes and building on the ‘We Play Together’ messaging which resonates so well with us. Powerleague customers and the wider 5-a-side community are in for a real game changing experience in tournament football at their local Powerleague venue.

“We hope over the duration of the partnership many more players from our local communities have the chance to claim their prime-time slots and engage in the health and wellbeing benefits that Powerleague offers.”

Powerleague Glasgow is situated at Kennedy Street, Townhead, Glasgow, G4 0PR.