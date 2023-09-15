Watch more videos on Shots!

Rangers and Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend following the international break, with Michael Beale’s side heading to McDiarmid Park for an early kick off against St Johnstone. As for Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops, they welcome Dundee to Parkhead as they aim to retain top spot in the table.

Meanwhile, there is still plenty of transfer news doing the rounds despite the summer window having been closed for over two weeks now. Rangers are keen to tie a defender down on a new deal, while a a Celtic-linked target has been labelled an ‘excellent’ potential recruit.

Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Friday, September 15:

Rangers ‘offer’ defender new deal amid Premier League interest

Rangers have reportedly opened contract talks with left-back Borna Barisic in a bid to fend off interest from Premier League and European clubs.

According to Football Transfers journalist Fraser Fletcher, Ibrox hierarchy want the 30-year-old Croatia international to commit his long-term future to the club with his current deal due to expire next summer.

Clubs from across the continent are beginning to circle round Barisic in anticipation of him becoming a free agent at the end of the season and the report claims the offer of a new two-year agreement has already been tabled to the former Osijek defender, who has been at the club since 2018.

Nottingham Forest and Dinamo Zagreb in his homeland have been linked with a transfer swoop for Barisic, who has four assists from seven appearance so far this campaign. In total, he has played 208 games for Rangers, scoring nine goals.

Liverpool keeper tipped as potential ‘excellent’ Celtic recruit

Alan Hutton reckons Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher would be an ‘excellent’ signing for Celtic after being identified as a long-term successor for veteran stopper Joe Hart.

The Republic of Ireland international has served as understudy to Alisson Becker for the past four years at Anfield and ex-Rangers defender Hutton believes he will now be at the stage of his career that he will be eager to sample regular first-team action week in, week out as a No.1.

With 36-year-old Hart in the final year of his current contract at Parkhead, Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers could be on the lookout for a new shot-stopper and Kelleher is viewed as an “outstanding” candidate to become first choice in Glasgow’s East End.

Hutton told Football Insider: “Every time I have seen Kelleher play he has been outstanding It has got to a stage where he must be desperate to play regular football .Would he be a good fit for Celtic? Of course he would but I think it has been a little bit harsh on Joe Hart.