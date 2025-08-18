Latest transfer news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Monday afternoon

The start of a new week and the clock is ticking as Celtic and Rangers look to make the final adjustments to their squad ahead of the summer transfer window closing.

Both clubs were in Premier Sports Cup action over the weekend and progressed safely through to the quarter-final stage. The Hoops ran out 4-1 winners over Falkirk on Friday night, while the Light Blues made hard work of knocking out Alloa Athletic 4-2 at Ibrox.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest news headlines and transfer stories:

Rangers recruit tipped to make instant impact under Russell Martin

Kevin Thelwell has tipped new Rangers recruit Jayden Meghoma to “thrive” under Russell Martin’s stewardship.

The Ibrox sporting director has cast his verdict on the England youth international who has joined on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brentford.

There is NO purchase clause, but Meghoma will fill the left-back void soon-to-be vacated by Jefte who is set for a return to Brazil with Palmerias.

Meghoma only joined the Bees from Southampton for £10million last summer and becomes the tenth arrival in Govan.

Thelwell told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to bring Jayden to Rangers for the season. At a young age, he has already shown maturity and technical quality, and I am looking forward to seeing him thrive in this squad.

“Having worked with Russell before, there’s already a strong foundation in place, and we’re confident this is the right environment for Jayden to grow and make an impact.”

Matt O’Riley shocked to hear about Juventus transfer interest

Former Celtic star Matt O’Riley admits he hasn’t heard about the growing speculation linking him with a mega-money £30m move to Italian giants Juventus - insisting he focus is firmly on Brighton.

The all-action midfielder scored from the penalty spot in the Seagulls 1-1 draw with Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

He is adamant that no deal is on the table from the Serie A outfit, despite multiple reports in Italy claiming Juventus will swoop for the Denmark international if they manage to get Douglas Luiz off the wage bill over the coming days.

“I’m very happy here,” O’Riley declared when asked directly about transfer links with Juve. “I’m having fun. That’s all I know at the moment. I did go to Fabian in pre-season to reiterate I am here as a Brighton player to help the team as much as possible.

“I was aware there was a lot of noise around me and I think that helps just settle the situation in general.”