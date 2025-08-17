Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic transfer headlines.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic have moved on in the Premier Sports Cup - now fans will hope to see similar progress on the recruitment front.

Both sides still have signings to make and possibly exits to sanction but it was all eyes on the first piece of silverware available this season over the weekend. Celtic kicked last 16 weekend off with an easy 4-1 win over fellow Premiership side Falkirk before part-time side Alloa Athletic made Rangers work for their 4-2 win at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champions League play-off round first leg ties come next, Rangers facing Club Brugge while Celtic take on Kairat Almaty. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both sides of the Old Firm.

Wolves loanee criticism at Rangers

Nasser Djiga is one player who Rangers have signed this season, on loan from Wolves, but he drew the ire of Tony Docherty plus ex Rangers striker Rory Loy on Sportsound. The defender went strolling towards the half way line prior to Alloa’s leveller, leaving a gap in defence as the ball was eventually taken off him then bundled over the line. Youngster Bailey Rice also was talked about for his role in the goal.

Docherty was on co commentary duty for the match and the former Dundee boss could not believe what he was watching. He said: “I just don't understand what Djiga’s doing there, advancing with the ball into an area where it's a packed area in midfield. He tries to run through three players, loses the ball and he's out of position, and it's just a wee ball turned around the corner. Great play by Alloa, fantastic, but they're down a centre-back, because he's run out in the middle of the park, he's given the ball away, he stays down injured, he's up now. Really a bizarre goal for Rangers to lose but huge credit, really good attacking play, exploiting the gap that Rangers left there to Alloa to get themselves the goal. Well done, Alloa.

Loy added: “We've just touched on Bailey Rice and you don't want to be too harsh on him, he's playing out of position, but that is the other side of the game where you need to be a left-back. It's a great run down the outside of him. I think it's potentially a penalty, if the goal doesn't go in, it looks like it may strike Rothwell’s' hand, but Djiga, the worst thing about it is, as soon as he sees the goal go in, he gets up and runs back. You know, get up. As soon as you go down, I don't know whether he was embarrassed that he gave the ball away, but he stays on the ground for so long, and he's clearly not that hurt that he needs to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic interest in winger addressed

One area Celtic need to strengthen in is attack, with winger Nicolas Kuhn off to Como and Jota injured long term. Norwegian star Sondre Orjasaeter was one player they were said to have held an interest in after showing form at Sarpsborg, but he has opted for FC Twente in Holland.

Now their sporting director, Jan Streuer, has addressed the arrival and has let slip that Celtic were one of the sides in the running. Rodgers and co will now need to move onto new targets with one slipping through their fingers. Streuer said: “He definitely had more options. Celtic, for example, also wanted him; he's been there.

“He could have gone to other countries, but he really wanted to go to the Netherlands. In my opinion, that's also a great step for a young player's development."