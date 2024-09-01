This video More videos

The former Hoops and England international stopper was given a huge ovation by supporters on his return to Celtic Park

A familiar face was in attendance at Celtic Park to witness Brendan Rodgers’ side dismantle arch rivals Rangers 3-0 on Sunday afternoon - with recently retired goalkeeper Joe Hart given a heroes welcome on derby day.

The veteran ex-Hoops stopper received a standing ovation on his return to Glasgow’s east end for the first time since deciding to hang up his gloves at the end of last season aged 37. Hart made his way out onto the pitch to conduct the Paradise windfall half-time draw to loud chants of “Joe, Joe, super Joe” from the packed stands.

And it’s clear his influence still lingers inside the building at Parkhead after footage emerged on Sky Sports of the former England international in the tunnel area pre-match motivating his old team mates before kick-off.

Japanese duo Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi were both on target in the first-half before captain Callum McGregor found the top corner with a stunning 25-yard drive with 15 minutes remaining to secure a dominant victory for the hosts.

And one man who has played a key part in the club’s recent success revelled in the celebrations from the hospitality box. During his three-year stay at Celtic, Hart endeared himself to supporters by displaying his unrelenting passion and pride for the club. He lifted seven major trophies, including three league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups in total.

Hart witnessed his successor between the sticks, Kasper Schmeichel record a clean sheet on his Old Firm debut - his fourth in the league to date. The Danish international stood up to the challenge, having been called into action within the opening couple of minutes to deny Cyriel Dessers and again to thwart James Tavernier’s half-volley towards the end of the game.

