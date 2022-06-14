Quartet sign for Bellshill Athletic

"Lee has really good feet, a lot of pace and a fair bit of dig about him,” said Bellshill boss Gary Elliott. "He’s been putting the effort in during pre-season, has slotted in well and is a really good lad.
"Brandon always impressed me watching him scoring goals in the amateur ranks. He kind of blew us away in a few trial sessions.
"David came through at Queen’s Park when he was younger and Michael has played for Thorniewood.”
Most Popular
’Hill hope to make more signings this week.
Meanwhile, Bellshill have announced four pre-season friendlies for Rockburn Park on Saturdays in July.
These are: July 2 v Harmony Row, July 9 v BSC Glasgow, July 16 v Muirkirk and July 23 v Blantyre Victoria.